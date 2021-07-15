Jeannie Goins has over 40 years in dealing with small business and personal loans.
Although the terms and regulations have changed over those decades, Goins and her staff at Laurel Financial have continued to provide the quality service to their customers with efficiency and friendliness that keeps the business successful.
The same loyalty that they show to their customers has dominated the workplace.
"I've been doing this for 40 years and we opened Laurel Financial 21 years ago," Goins said. "I've still got the same employees! Two of them have worked for me for over 30 years."
Local officials and community leaders joined the staff of Laurel Financial recently for a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate their new location at 417 Don's Drive in the strip mall across from Walmart.
The business has moved twice since its first location in the London Shopping Center. Several years ago, the business moved to South Main Street.
But continued growth required another move to a larger location, and the staff made that move just a block away from their original location.
Laurel Financial is open from Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
"If you know of anyone who needs some money, send them our way," Goins said. "We can make loans up to $15,000."
