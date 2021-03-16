Senate Bill 274 that would allow Corbin to annex into southern Laurel County where the City of London has annexed through corridor annexation along Interstate 75 is being opposed by Laurel County Judge Executive David Westerfield and magistrates comprising the Laurel County Fiscal Court.
Westerfield stated during February's meeting of the fiscal court that he opposed the annexation and asked magistrates to join him in submitting a letter to the General Assembly. That measure passed unanimously.
"This will greatly affect our county if this bill passes," Westerfield said.
Westerfield added after the meeting that he strongly opposed SB 274, which proposes that cities located in two counties could annex into a third contingent county. Currently, state law prohibits cities located in two counties to annex into a third. However, the bill introduced by Senator Robert Stivers - who represents Whitley and Knox counties - states that cities with infrastructure in an adjoining county could annex into that county. The City of Corbin has filed a lawsuit against the City of London for London's corridor annexation along interstate 75 to Exit 29 in southern Laurel County. Corbin claims that it installed the water and sewer services in that area. Stivers' bill, which passed the Senate last week by an 8 to 2 vote, will now be discussed in the House of Representatives - reportedly this week.
He also commended the county road crews for their diligent efforts during the ice and snow storm that hit the county.
"I just want them to know how much we appreciate them," he said. "And what a big role the fire departments and emergency crews had during that event. We can never thank them enough."
Christian House was approved for hire at the animal shelter, with starting pay at $11 per hour. Westerfield said three candidates had been interviewed with House selected due to his knowledge of the operations of the shelter.
County Clerk Tony Brown presented the court with $490,000 in excess fees, which represents 90% of the taxes collected. The remaining fees will be presented when the yearly audit is completed.
Magistrates also approved the bid for simulcast communication upgrades in the amount of $183,439.20 from London Radio. Westerfield added that the amount is "100% reimbursable by CSEPP."
There were no reports from Laurel County Jailer Jamie Mosley or Laurel County Sheriff John Root at the meeting.
