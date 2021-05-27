A man charged with importing heroin, carfentanil and fentanyl or fentanyl derivatives last year was indicted by a Laurel grand jury on Friday.
Michael Lee Stephens, 42, of Scrubgrass Road in Danville, Ky., was named in a six-count indictment for offenses committed in Laurel County on Aug. 14, 2020, including first-degree trafficking in controlled substance (methamphetamine); first-degree trafficking controlled substance (fentanyl); importing heroin, carfentanil and fentanyl; possession of drug paraphernalia (syringes and spoon); public intoxication and first-degree persistent felony offender. His prior felony convictions occurred in Boyle County, Bullitt County and Lincoln County dating back to 1999.
A man who lists an address in London and one in Louisville was charged in three separate indictments.
Keith Lay, 43, of Rough Creek Road in London, was charged with theft of identity of another without consent, giving officer a false name or address and second-degree persistent felony offender on March 8, 2021. The other two indictments list Lay's address as West Oak Street in Louisville, and charge him with receiving a stolen firearm and second-degree persistent felony offender on March 10, 2021, while the third indictment charges Lay with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Lay was convicted of unlawful possession of a meth precursor in Laurel County in 2013, stemming from a 2011 indictment.
Other indictments include:
• Nora Lynn Bowman, 32, of North Laurel Road in London - second-degree robbery, resisting arrest and public intoxication for Mar. 22 incident in which she used physical force on another person while attempting a theft from the Dollar General Store.
• David Michael Combs, 33, of Helvetia Road in London - two counts of first-degree wanton endangerment, first-degree fleeing or evading police (motor vehicle), driving without a valid driver's license, driving on revoked license, resisting arrest, menacing, speeding by driving 90 mph in a 45 mph zone on April 5, 2021.
• Mickey Wayne Grubb, 20, of East Hwy. 1223 of Lily - second-degree fleeing or evading police on March 31.
• Layton McQueen, 38, of Hershey Lane in London - possession of handgun by a convicted felon on April 2.
• Jason Douglas Proffitt, 44, of Pepperhill Drive in London, and Roy Dewayne Hembree, 55, of Collins Lane in Corbin - first-degree trafficking in controlled substance, over 2 grams of methamphetamine, on Oct. 22, 2020.
• Amber Lee May, 21, of Hemlock Lane in London - first-degree trafficking controlled substance, methamphetamine; trafficking marijuana (under 8 ounces), three counts of endangering the welfare of a minor for conducting illegal activity in the presence of a 2 1/2 year old and 13- and 14-year-old; and possession of drug paraphernalia (scales and grinder) on Oct. 15.
• Charles Robert Mullins, 45, of East Laurel Road in London - three counts of second-degree criminal possession of forged instrument for forging checks at three businesses on Oct. 23 and Dec. 9, 2020 and Mar. 10, 2021. The checks totaled $1,520.26. He is also charged with first-degree persistent felony offender. A separate indictment also charges Mullins with flagrant non-support of two children from Feb. 1, 2009 through May 2021 and second-degree persistent felony offender.
• Reonna Yvonne Bledsoe, 47, North U.S. 25 in East Bernstadt - first-degree bail jumping on May 12.
• Gary Nicholas Long, 38, Pearl Street in London - a January 9 incident charges Long with first-degree fleeing or evading police, two counts of first-degree wanton endangerment involving two city police officers, driving under the influence of intoxicants, fourth offense; driving on revoked or suspended license for prior driving under the influence charges, second offense; second-degree fleeing or evading police, speeding by driving 90 mph in a 45 mph zone, and reckless driving.
• Robert P. Upham, 42, Black Water Church Road in London - possession of a firearm by a convicted felon on April 15.
• Samuel Clifford McQueen, 37, McWhorter Road in London - first-degree fleeing or evading police, first-degree wanton endangerment and first-degree persistent felony offender, on Feb. 15.
• Jimmy Lee Barrett, 43, of Muddy Gap Road in Manchester - flagrant non-support of his child from Jan. 1, 1999 through May 2021.
• Bryan Nicholas Mounts, 38, of Richmond Avenue in Nicholasville, Ky. - receiving stolen property over $500 and second-degree persistent felony offender on April 7.
• Ashley Nicole Mullins, 33, also known as Ashley Nicole Baker, of East Hwy. 30 in East Bernstadt - first-degree wanton endangerment and endangering the welfare of a minor for placing 3-year-old child in danger, driving on revoked or suspended license for prior DUI, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving under the influence, second offense; and failure to use child restraint device in vehicle, on April 12.
• James Finley Tankersley, 44, of Timberland Court in Lily, and 42-yer-old Sarah Marie Richmond, of Trimble Chapel Square in Prestonsburg - indicted on first-degree possession of controlled substance (methamphetamine), and possession of drug paraphernalia (pipe), on Jan. 11.
• Calvin Dwayne Bowling, 42, of Farris Road in London, and Charlotte Ann Collins, 39, aka Charlotte Ann Patterson and Charlotte Ann Henson of Arrowhead Court Road in Manchester - first-degree trafficking in controlled substance (over 2 grams of methamphetamine); and possession of drug paraphernalia (pipes and straw), on June 10.
• Michael Lee Loudermilk, 44, no address listed, and Jamie Lynn Dugger, 33, of Roy Dugger Road in London - first-degree burglary and third-degree criminal mischief on Oct. 26.
• Michelle Laverne Jordan, 44, aka Michelle Laverne Johnson, of Levi Road in London - third-degree burglary, third-degree criminal mischief and theft by unlawful taking under $500, on Oct. 6.
• Shawn Dewayne Eversole, 29, Bentley Road in East Bernstadt - theft by unlawful taking over $500 on Mar. 22.
• Bryan Wayne Fields, 40, of Jackson Road in East Bernstadt - first-degree possession of controlled substance (methamphetamine), on July 22.
• Emily Candace Helton, 28, of Ky 233 in Gray - first-degree possession of controlled substance (methamphetamine), and first-degree trafficking in controlled substance (methamphetamine) on July 22.
• Ralph Wayne Hunt, 46, of Sinking Creek Road in London - flagrant non-support of an infant child from Feb. 2011 through Feb. 2012.
• Tonya Lynn Jackson, 31, of Parkhills Road in Corbin - flagrant non-support of a child from May 1, 2018 through May 2021.
• Phillip Brewer Stigall, 55, of North Main Street in London - theft by unlawful taking over $500 on Nov. 27.
• Marcus Lee Abner, 44, of Pine Hill Road in London, and 44-year-old Glenna Neace of Tenny Drive in Daytona Beach, Fla. - first-degree trafficking in controlled substance (methamphetamine), unlawful possession of meth precursor, trafficking in marijuana, under 8 ounces, and possession of drug paraphernalia (pipes). Abner is additionally charged with second-degree persistent felony offender, on Sept. 9.
An indictment is a formal charge by a grand jury. It is not a conviction or an admission of guilt.
