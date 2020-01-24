A Colorado man who hit two vehicles on Interstate 75 last fall, then fought with deputies responding to the scene, according to law enforcement, was indicted by a Laurel grand jury last week.
John Alfred Schell, 29, of Gunnison, Colorado, was named in a seven-count indictment charging him with two counts of first-degree wanton endangerment, two counts of third-degree assault, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of intoxicants, second-degree disorderly conduct and resisting arrest. Those charges stem from a Sept. 28 incident in which Laurel Sheriff's deputies Allen Turner and Joey Robinson responded to a non-injury accident near the 29 mile marker of Interstate 75 around 9:40 p.m. The vehicle involved in the collision had already been reported for having struck two other vehicles prior to that accident.
Deputies found Schell at the scene, smelling strongly of alcohol and he was placed under arrest.
While inside the police cruiser, Schell became violent, hitting the cage between the front and back seats and somehow slipping his handcuffs from the back to the front. That freed Schell's hands so the cruiser was stopped along the Interstate so the handcuffs could be repositioned. Schell, however, took that opportunity to fight with the deputies and run onto the heavily traveled roadway, according to the police report. The deputies pursued Schell and placed him back in custody, but not before Schell managed to hit Robinson in the head with the handcuffs and hit Turner in the shoulder, the report said.
Others indicted included:
• Dominique Blake Perkins, 18, of Gamecock Road, and John Vincent Miller, 57, of KY 1376 West, both of East Bernstadt, were charged with receiving stolen property less than $500 on Sept. 26 for having stolen four wheeler parts;
• Raymond Jackson, 57, of Cole Road in London - third-degree terroristic threatening on April 24 for threatening his neighbor;
• Dustin James Bewley, 25, of Brent Danielle Lane in London - first-degree possession of controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, operating a commercial vehicle under the influence of intoxicants, driving a commercial vehicle while license is revoked or suspended, no or expired Kentucky registration receipt, operating a vehicle with no registration plate and failure to produce insurance card on July 2. Bewley had suspected methamphetamine and a syringe in his possession.
• Sammy David Harrell, 46, of Back Street in Woodbine - theft by unlawful taking over $500 but less than $10,000 and first-degree persistent felony offender on July 12. Harrell stole a HPC computer from Walmart and has two prior felony convictions.
• Patrick Anthony Sizemore, 26, of Fariston Road in London - first-degree trafficking in controlled substance, first offense, for selling 2 or more grams of methamphetamine on March 27.
• Hobert Wayne Baker, 56, of Robinson Lane in London - first-degree trafficking in controlled substance, first offense; tampering with physical evidence and possession of drug paraphernalia on Aug. 23. Baker possessed methamphetamine and scales and attempted to flush the meth down the toilet to avoid arrest.
• Scotty M. Collett, 40, of Beachwood Drive, and Jennifer Kay Riggs, 33, of Riggs Lane, both in London - receiving stolen property over $500 but less than $10,000 for possessing a stolen 1999 Ford Explorer on July 21;
• Dawnita Brookelle Hernandez, 29, also known as Dawnita Brookelle Maxey, of Griffin Avenue in Somerset, and 25-year-old Christine Tabitha Wagers of Ky. 779 in Rockholds - theft by unlawful taking over $10,000 for taking a 2012 Chevrolet Cruz belonging to another person on Nov. 12;
• Jeffery Lane Brummett Jr., 34, of Flamingo Drive in London - flagrant non-support from Dec. 1, 2017 through January 2020 on two minor children.
• Shawn P. Wagers, 32, of Keller Road in London - flagrant non-support of a child from Aug. 1, 2010 through January 2020;
• Christopher Michael McCulley, 37, of Village Street in London - theft by unlawful taking over $500 and first-degree persistent felony offender. McCulley is accused of taking a pressure washer from Microtel on Sept. 18. He has two prior felony convictions.
• Tyler Wayne Forbes, 21, of McCarty Lane in Corbin and River William Humfleet, 23, of Grace Loop in Lily - second-degree robbery for using physical force on another man during a robbery on Dec. 31. Forbes is also charged with second-degree fleeing or evading police on Jan. 3, 2020. Humfleet is additionally charged with first-degree persistent felony offender for two prior felony convictions.
• Adam T. Edwards, 41, of West KY 1376 in East Bernstadt - first-degree possession of controlled substances, first offense; operating motor vehicle under the influence of intoxicants and reckless driving on Sept. 14;
• Shawna Yvonne Moore, 47, also known as Shawna Yvonne Theobald, of KY 830 in Corbin - first-degree trafficking in controlled substance for selling methamphetamine to a police informant;
• Farron "Tip" Miller, 48, also known as Farron Anthony Miller, of Chapel Road in East Bernstadt - second-degree burglary and third-degree terroristic threatening for breaking in to a home and threatening to kill or injure the homeowner on Dec. 3;
• Jerry Lee Ramsey, 58, of Ky. 2227 in Somerset - operating motor vehicle under the influence of intoxicants, fourth or subsequent offense and first-degree persistent felony offender. Ramsey has four previous arrests for DUI since 2011 and has four prior felony convictions since 2000.
• James Robert Walters, 37, and Melissa Joyce Walters, also known as Melissa Joyce Harrison, both of KY 6 in Corbin - theft by unlawful taking over $500 for taking a TV, air gun, wrenches, VCR and other items from Walmart on Dec. 14. James Walters is additionally charged with second-degree persistent felony offender.
• Christopher Tarvin, 20, of East Ky. 30 in London - first-degree criminal mischief and third-degree criminal trespass on Dec. 2 for damaging fiber optic cable at a private residence.
• Leslie Yvette Bray, 39, also known as Leslie Yvette Jackson, of Keavy Road in London - first-degree possession of controlled substance for possessing a quantity of Oxycodone on Aug. 7.
