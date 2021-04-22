The postponement of grand jury sessions over the past four months led to a backlog of cases, with a Laurel grand jury returning 102 indictments at their first session of 2021 last week.
Of those returned were two cases of strangulation and two cases charging sex-related offenses.
Larry Wayne Turner, 35, of 836 Cripple Creek Road in Williamsburg, is charged with first-degree strangulation, fourth-degree assault and third-degree terroristic threatening from a Nov. 4 incident in which he is accused of beating and strangling a female victim, while also threatening to kill her.
George E. Lewis II, 32, of 479 Hwy. 1228 in East Bernstadt, faces charges of first-degree strangulation, fourth-degree assault, and second-degree unlawful imprisonment stemming from a Nov. 28 incident in which he is accused of punching a female victim, strangling her and holding her against her will.
John Bear Jackson, 33, of 71 Robert E. Cox Road in Corbin, was indicted on a charge of first-degree sexual abuse for allegedly subjecting a 7-year-old to sexual contact between April 26 and April 28, 2019.
Cody W. Mullins, 19, of 377 East Hwy. 552 in Keavy, faces a 7-count indictment for two counts of promoting a sexual performance by two 15-year-olds, two counts of prohibited use of electronic means (cell phone) to induce a minor to engage in sexual or other prohibited activities and three counts of possession of matter portraying a minor in a sexual performance. All counts occurred on May 6, 2020, according to the indictment.
Other indictments returned included:
• Hannah Gabrielle Craft, 22, of London - first-degree robbery; and Kayla E. Philpot, 29, London - complicity to commit robbery, theft by failure to make required disposition, second-degree persistent felony offender. Craft and Philpot are both charged with first-degree possession of controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia from Jan. 15, 2021.
• Jeremy James Boggs, 43, London - two counts of first-degree wanton endangerment, first-degree trafficking in controlled substance, second-degree fleeing or evading police, menacing, resisting arrest, trafficking marijuana less than 8 ounces, possession of drug paraphernalia, first-degree persistent felony offender from July 6, 2020.
Boggs is also named in another indictment charging him with possession of firearm by convicted felon and second-degree persistent felony offender on July 6, 2020.
• William Lewis Allen, 38, London - from Dec. 23, 2020, four counts of first-degree wanton endangerment for shooting a gun in the vicinity of a man and a 10-, 11-, and 12-year-old.
• Christopher Rolls, 37, Winston, N.C. - first-degree robbery at a hotel, resisting arrest and public intoxication on Jan. 22, 2021.
• Richard Zane Sewell, 38, Somerset - possession of handgun by convicted felon and second-degree persistent felony offender on Aug. 11, 2020.
• Richard Zane Sewell, 38, Somerset, and Sunshine Herrin, 36, aka Sunshine Coleman and Sunshine Dalton, of Burnside, Ky. - first-degree possession of controlled substance (meth) and possession of drug paraphernalia on Aug. 11, 2020.
Herrin is named in a separate indictment for possession of a handgun by convicted felon, also on Aug. 11, 2020.
• Brian Wayne Fields, 40, Louisville - first-degree trafficking in controlled substance, theft of identity of another without consent, giving police officer false identifying information, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, first-degree persistent felony offender on Oct. 11, 2020.
• Zakery Roger Burritt, 27, East Bernstadt - failure to comply with sex offender registration and first-degree persistent felony offender on May 24, 2020.
• Sara Francheska Spoonamore, 31, Mt. Vernon - first-degree possession controlled substance, second-degree possession controlled substance and third-degree possession controlled substance on Oct. 16, 2020.
• Vernon Edward Denney Jr., 32, of Somerset - theft by unlawful taking over $10,000 for allegedly taking a 1999 Hummer belonging to the London-Laurel Rescue Squad on Oct. 20, 2020.
• Tommy Elijah Vaughn, 42, Manchester - third-degree burglary, first-degree criminal mischief, and possession of burglary tools on Sept. 5 for allegedly breaking into Ron's Market. Vaughn is also indicted on a separate case for theft by unlawful taking over $500 but under $10,000 for a June 27 incident in which he took farm gates belonging to another person.
• Michael Ray Medlock, 40, of London - second-degree burglary and first-degree criminal trespass on Nov 12, 2020.
• Landon Douglas Collins, 33, of Keavy - third-degree burglary, public intoxication, resisting arrest, third-degree criminal mischief and first-degree persistent felony offender on May 4, 2020.
• Matthew Paul Croley, 31, London - third-degree burglary and second-degree criminal mischief for breaking into Gondolier restaurant on Nov. 19, 2020.
• Christopher Lee Mason, 33, Corbin - tampering with physical evidence for throwing gun out window of vehicle, second-degree fleeing or evading police, resisting arrest, possession of drug paraphernalia and first-degree persistent felony offender on Nov. 27, 2020. He is also indicted on a separate charge for possession of handgun by convicted felon and second-degree persistent felony offender on the same date.
• Ronald Lee Jones, 35, Gray - five counts of first-degree wanton endangerment from an Oct. 8, 2020 incident in which he engaged in a high speed pursuit, thus endangering the safety of Laurel Sheriff's officials. He is additionally charged with second-degree persistent felony offender.
• Jamie Lynn Dugger, 33, aka Jamie L. Jackson, of London - theft by unlawful taking over $500 but under $10,000 on Nov. 23.
• Chadd Arthur Martin, 34, Lily - two counts of first-degree fleeing or evading police, first-degree wanton endangerment, leaving scene of an accident, driving motor vehicle on suspended or revoked license, and reckless driving on July 16.
• Timothy Dale Lewis, 49, London - first-degree promoting contraband for allegedly having methamphetamine in the Laurel County Correctional Center on Jan. 7.
• Vicki Watson, 49, Nancy, Ky. - two counts of first-degree wanton endangerment involving a 3- and 5-year-old child, first-degree possession of controlled substance (Adderall), third-degree possession of controlled substance (Clonazepan), possession of controlled substance (Adderall) in improper container and possession of drug paraphernalia, on March 6, 2020.
• Lora Aileen Robinson, 44, aka Lora Aileen Harper, London - theft by unlawful taking over $500 but under $10,000 for theft of an iPhone on Dec. 22.
• Christopher B. Karrick, 44, Keavy - theft by unlawful taking over $10,000 for taking gold coins and bars belonging to another person on Aug. 20, 2019 through Nov. 22, 2019.
• Richard Wayne Dehner, 49, Erlanger, Ky. - fraudulent insurance acts over $10,000 on Sept. 9, 2020 for falsifying an insurance claim through State Farm Insurance Company.
• Ernie Lee Anderson Jr., 47, London - theft by unlawful taking over $500 but under $10,000 for merchandise belonging to Hacker Bros., second-degree criminal mischief for damages to locks and hatch assemblies on storage trailers owned by Hacker Bros., first-degree possession of controlled substance and possession of marijuana on Dec. 5.
• Jeremiah Robert Smith, 39, and Angela Dawn Smith, 37, of Lily - two counts of receiving stolen property over $500 but under $10,000 for Feb. 25 incident in which they allegedly possessed a stolen Polaris Ranger side-by-side belonging to someone else, and a Onan gas generator that was stolen from Windstream. Both are additionally charged with second-degree persistent felony offender.
Indictments are formal charges by a grand jury but are not an admission of guilt or conviction.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.