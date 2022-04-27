Expansions to the two county high school cafeterias were discussed and approved during Monday's meeting of the Laurel County Schools Board of Education.
Superintendent Dr. Doug Bennett said the 20,000 square foot addition would range around $5.7 million but would give the school "a big transformation." South Laurel's project will add additional space to the cafeteria and a new Media Center. The North Laurel project will add 3,000 square feet to the existing cafeteria, with construction slated to begin in June. Board members voted to advertise for bids for both projects.
The Laurel County school district will opt-in to House Bill 678, which Bennett explained would streamline the approval process through Kentucky Department of Education. Citing the Day Treatment project as an example, Bennett told board members that the project was held back until approval from KDE was granted. The new procedure will allow for a quicker response time to proposals for construction/renovation/expansions.
Cloyd & Associates was selected to continue providing audits for the school system, with board members approving the 2021-2022 audit.
"They were the only responders to the RFP," said Bennett, "and they've also done a very good job for us in the past. They look at our grants, the cafeteria accounts, revenues and expenses. They are very thorough."
Board member John Begley asked if the same auditors performed the review each year, with Finance Manager Adam Hooker explaining that the auditors varied from year to year.
Board members also approved re-creating a Family Resource Coordinator/Director at Keavy/Cold Hill Elementary, a preschool assistant for London Elementary and an attendance clerk at Keavy Elementary. New positions approved were for three Special Needs Assistants across the district and a counselor position at the Day Treatment.
Bennett also recognized Lucas Johnson for his acceptance into the Gatton Academy for Mathematics and Science. This exclusive program inducts 95 sophomore students into the program where they complete their junior and senior years of high school while also earning college credits. The selection is based on personal interviews, GPA, essay responses, extracurricular activities and other factors.
Also recognized were the South Laurel Middle School Governor's Cup academic team. In addition to winning their district and regional competitions, the group also scored high during the state championship. Four students placed in the Top 10 scores in the state competition, breaking the school's record.
Other actions included:
• Dual credit memorandum agreement between Southeast Kentucky Community and Technical College and Laurel County Center for Innovation for the 2022-2023 school year.
• Memorandum of understanding with CASA of Clay, Knox and Laurel Counties Inc.
