Photos submitted
The Violence Prevention Program at Saint Joseph London organized a program in which community volunteer readers visited schools in Laurel and Knox counties to raise awareness about Child Abuse Awareness Month. The readers visited 14 schools, with more than 5,000 children receiving information. There was also a visit from the Easter bunny. Each student received either a blue treat-filled Easter egg or a pinwheel signifying recognition of Child Abuse Awareness. The books focus on being kind to each other. This is the fifth year the program has partnered with the schools to raise awareness of child abuse and encourage kindness in our communities. Readers visited schools in these school districts: Barbourville Independent, East Bernstadt Independent, Knox County and Laurel County. The program started in early April and continued through April 15.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.