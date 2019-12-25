Comic book characters came to life, but with a different twist.
The Laurel County Public Library hosted "Comic-Con" on Saturday, Dec. 14, that featured popular comic book characters who donned their holiday apparel in recognition of the season.
Children participating in the event were given a stocking and received candy from the various stations set up in the library's auditorium. Comic book characters greeted the children, posing for pictures and giving out candy to those attending.
