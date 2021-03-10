The coronavirus pandemic has changed the world and its usual functions in many ways, but the residents in Laurel Village and Village Heights praise the administrators and staff for making life safer and more bearable with their continued efforts.
And despite being quarantined during the past year, residents believe that they have been kept safe and given opportunities as much as possible over the past year since the pandemic caused shutdowns and isolation. In fact, there have been no cases of COVID-19 at either Village Heights or Laurel Village, which are assisted living complexes.
Lawrence Kuhl is one resident who has assisted in providing activities along with Activity Director Rachel Wombles at Village Heights. Kuhl said the staff at Laurel Living facilities had taken every possible precaution to avoid infestation of the coronavirus.
"The board of directors and administrator Kathey Young and director Carol Gregory were pro-active when this pandemic started," Kuhl said. "They and the staff all helped us and prevented COVID-19 in this building and the other building."
The residents have been entertained with new activities throughout the year. Kuhl has set up backdrops to offer residents a "road trip" in which residents view the scenery along roadways and scenic sites while they "drive" in a vehicle. One of those was a "trip" down the eastern coast from New England to Key West. Other events have been broadcasts of gospel concerts by the Gaithers, a trip along Route 66, and as Easter approaches, a complete story on the life of Jesus Christ.
While Wombles had to reconstruct activities for the residents there, she did so with a variety of activities and events.
"We can't have the parties and things like we used to, but we do things in small groups. We have exercise class, where everyone has their own equipment like a ball, band and weights," she said. "The classes are targeted toward the elderly and we did have one class a week but now we have small groups daily."
Wombles creates a newsletter monthly that outlines the activities, birthdays, holidays and anniversaries of the residents to keep them informed. Special events require some planning in smaller groups but the two facilities have enjoyed outdoor walks, sundae days, book club discussions held virtually, drive-through parades by family members, making Christmas cards, trivia games, Valentine's celebration, movies and other events to occupy their time.
Wombles also set up an iPad so residents could see their families over social media and have video visits. For many, that contact with family was immeasurable for their spirits during a bleak time.
Bob and Diana Lincks are two residents at Village Heights that believe they are far safer in the independent living quarters than they would have been at home. Diana has some health issues that brought the couple to Village Heights. They reside in a two-bedroom apartment.
"We're fortunate that we've been able to do a lot," Diana said. "They have been so concerned about this since Day 1 - every member of the staff looked out for our safety and health."
Lincks added that she felt safe at the facility, especially with the equipment that allows residents to call for help when needed. The Lincks also participate in activities. Bob has cleaned off some of the area behind the shelter house, has built bird houses and feeds the birds regularly. He and another resident decorated during the Christmas holidays.
Wanda Keener, a resident at Laurel Village, gave up her apartment to live in a safer environment - where she has resided for three years.
"This is a really nice place to be. I didn't come here because I had to - it was a choice I made," she said.
Despite that, Keener said the restrictions of the pandemic had created some problems for her.
"I'm a people person and I haven't seen my family or gotten out to do things. You get tired and frustrated, I couldn't go to church and was missing my family," she continued. "But overall the staff has done a good job of giving us things to do. I can truthfully say that there's a great bunch of people who work here. They've been really good to us."
Lois Cole seconded that opinion, stating that seeing her friends and family had been difficult. But she watches TV, reads the local newspapers and goes to the library.
"I go to the library and see people so I can visit that way. I enjoy meeting the people that come in here, talking to them and learning about their lives and why they're here," she said. "People who work here check on you regularly and I think I was protected better here than in my home."
Henry Lewis has considered moving into an assisted living facility many times and made the full-time commitment a few months ago. He said he is used to being alone so his TV set has been his connection with the world. But he spent his time between Kentucky and Florida before moving here to be closer to his two sisters, Betty Weaver and Gladys Neal. He is happy with the opportunities he has for activities.
"I would highly recommend this place. The staff has been wonderful, there's always something going on for us," he said. "And I'm thankful every day for how they protected us from this virus. I haven't been out of this building since I moved in on Aug. 15."
Lewis is no stranger to difficult times. He is a World War II veteran who served in Germany. He has also had the two doses of the COVID immunization and recommends it to others. Lewis said he has had no reaction to either shot and believes it is a factor in keeping other people safe.
Janne Beam, the Activity Therapist at Laurel Village, said she came into that job just as the pandemic hit, but she relied on Wombles' experience to assist her in devising activities for the residents.
"We've done crafts, played corn hole inside, we exercise twice a week," she said. "We had to change the dinners (parties) because we can't eat together anymore."
Show and tell, although somewhat revised from its original form, is still popular for residents in that they learn about a certain possession and learn the history and sentiment behind it. Crafts, bingo, painting and other activities are also aspects of the lives of residents there and Beam continues to create varied forms of entertainment.
"We've had several parades inside and had family drive-through parades," she said. "There is a great group of people that live and work here - we're like a big family, especially when some couldn't see their families."
Although visitation is now being permitted, family members must set up appointments to do so. There can be two visitors from the same household in one visit and visitors must have temperature checks. Visits range from 30 minutes to one hour and two rooms have been set up to accommodate the visits.
"Everyone is looking forward to the family visits," Kuhl added. "People get down sometimes, but overall, the morale here is good."
