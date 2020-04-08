Laurel logs fifth COVID-19 case, neighboring counties see first cases

Another positive COVID case was identified on Monday, bringing Laurel County's total to five.
The fifth person testing positive is a 55-year-old male, according to Mark Hensley, executive director of the Laurel County Health Department, which is the reporting station for both state and commercial labs conducting the tests.
Due to HIPAA regulations, any further information about those testing positive for the Coronavirus cannot be released.
Hensley has said that once he is notified of someone testing positive for the virus, a team of professional health care workers then launch an investigation. That investigation includes identifying everyone that individual has been in contact with over the past two weeks.
Hensley said only one of the four prior cases remain hospitalized. The other three are recuperating at home. No information on the condition of the latest case has been released
Two cases were also identified on Monday in neighboring Whitley and Knox counties on Monday - both of which were the first for those two counties. Rockcastle County reported its first case on Monday, March 30. McCreary has also reported cases of the coronavirus. Neither Clay nor Jackson County has reported any positive COVID-19 tests from their counties as of Monday.
Of the seven counties surrounding Laurel, Pulaski County has the most reported cases, with one death stemming from the COVID-19 infection. According to an article in the Commonwealth Journal, Pulaski's total cases reached 28 on Monday - a spike in the reported 16 cases late last week. Of those cases, two remain hospitalized and 20 are recovering at home.
Across the state, Kentucky's confirmed cases of the coronavirus has topped 1,000, with 59 deaths, as of Monday afternoon. Governor Andy Beshear is asking any businesses who can manufacture, purchase or donate masks, gloves and gowns to do so to further protect those on the first lines of dealing with the novel virus outbreak. He has also restricted travel out of the state and anyone traveling into Kentucky from Tennessee is mandated to be quarantined for 14 days.
Beshear recommends that all Kentuckians practice Healthy-at-Home by avoiding groups over 10 people, sanitizing frequently touched surfaces, frequent hand washing with antibacterial soap and thoroughly washing hands for 20 seconds - all of which are practices recommended by the Center for Disease Control.
