Laurel logs in 17th COVID-19 case

Despite a lull in confirmed coronavirus cases last week, there has been yet another positive COVID-19 case in Laurel County on Wednesday.
The latest case reported involves a 58-year-old woman who is recovering at home, according to Mark Hensley with the Laurel County Health Department.
Wednesday's confirmed case brings the cases in Laurel to 17. Of those cases, 10 are recovering at home, two remain hospitalized, and three are isolating at home. There have been two deaths related to complications from the COVID virus.
According to the cases on the Laurel County Health Department's Facebook page, the first case of COVID-19 was reported on March 24. The second case was on March 30. April 2 and April 3 logged the next confirmed cases, with others reported on April 6, April 9 and April 10.
The following week saw more confirmed cases on April 12, April 13 and April 16 but none reported for eight more days. However, a case on April 24 and April 25 brought the total cases to 14, with two more added on April 28.
In Laurel County, the hardest hit age group from the novel virus is those ranging between 61 to 70 years old, with six confirmations. The next highest affected age group is between 31 and 40 years, with four cases. While there have been two cases of persons between ages 18 to 30, the group showing the lowest rates across the county is the population between 41 to 50 years old. There currently are no reported cases of persons under age 18 in the county.
