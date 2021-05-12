With so much turmoil and discontent throughout the nation, it was only fitting that Laurel County residents come together to pray for their city, state and national leaders on the day set aside as National Day of Prayer last week.
The first Thursday of May was designated as a day to come together and ask for God's guidance for the leaders, present and future and the observation was not overlooked on the local front.
This year's observation was held in front of the Laurel County Courthouse with City Councilman Daniel Carmack introducing those involved in the event. Speaking were London Mayor Troy Rudder and Laurel County Judge Executive David Westerfield, with Carmack leading the crowd in "God Bless America."
Leading in prayer for the city and county leaders was Bro. Norm Brock, pastor of East Bernstadt First Baptist Church, who included the firefighters, police and first responders in his prayer for blessings.
Bro. Mark Huff, pastor of the River of Life church, asked for blessings on the nation - for its prosperity and leadership as well as for a revival to put God back into the center of the lives of the people of this nation.
Not omitted from the prayers were the students and youth of the community and country. Trey Kissell, member of First Priority, prayed for the success of the youth of the nation, for them to find faith and live their lives in respect for others and recognition of God's power.
