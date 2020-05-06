Laurel man arrested for unlawful imprisonment, assault

A Laurel County man was arrested Monday morning after a woman called 911 saying that he had forced entry into her home and would not let her leave or make a phone call.
Doyle Fox, age 53, of Lily, was arrested at around 8 a.m. off Trinity Road, approximately 1/2 mile south of London, after deputies were dispatched to investigate the complaint.
Upon arrival the female victim reported to the Laurel County Sheriff's deputies that her ex-boyfriend had forced entry to her residence, and had taken her phone and refused to let her leave or make a phone call.
The victim was finally able to get her phone and call 911 and Fox was overheard in the background stating he would burn her residence down, according to a Laurel County Sheriff's Office release.
Deputies said the victim reported Fox had hit her in the side, grabbed her arms and choked her. Deputies noted visible bruises on both arms and marks on her neck.
It was also learned that Fox was a parole violator.
Fox was charged with third-degree burglary, second-degree unlawful imprisonment, third-degree terroristic threatening, fourth-degree assault and second-degree strangulation.
In addition, this subject was charged on a Kentucky parole board mandatory reentry supervision violation warrant charging absconding parole supervision, failure to report to parole officer as directed regarding a conviction in Whitley Circuit Court on charges of custodial interference – felony.
Fox was lodged in the Laurel County Correctional Center. He was being held on a $25,000 cash bond.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.