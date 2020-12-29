Laurel man charged in East 80 Grocery

A Laurel man was arrested following a robbery and flight from police that extended into the edge of Clay County on Sunday night.
Brian K. Napier, 49, of Curry Road in London, was taken into custody by Laurel Sheriff's officials around 10:17 p.m. in a vehicle in the Horse Creek area of Clay County.
The first call to deputies was that of an armed robbery in progress at the store around 9:39 p.m., in which a man wearing a gray shirt and tan pants was armed with a knife and fled the scene on foot with an undisclosed amount of money. The suspect was headed toward Clay County, according to the Sheriff's Office's press release.
That prompted a call to Clay County Sheriff's Office, but Sheriff's officials located Napier hiding in a vehicle. After a brief struggle with deputies, he was taken into custody and charged with second-degree robbery, resisting arrest, first-degree criminal mischief, possession of burglary tools, menacing, and second-degree disorderly conduct. Napier is now held in the Laurel County Correctional Center under $2,500 cash bond with a court date of Dec. 30.
Assisting Laurel County Deputies Brent France and Hunter Disney on the investigation were Clay County Sheriff's Office, Kentucky State Police and Manchester City Police.
