Laurel Sheriff’s Detective Richard Dalrymple and Shift Sgt. Brett Reeves conducted 9mm pistol qualification training last week for all Laurel Sheriff’s Patrol Deputies and Detectives at the Fish and Game Club off Sally’s Branch Road. Dalrymple and Reeves are range instructors for Laurel County Sheriff’s Office. Firearms training with both pistol and rifle are conducted regularly for all Laurel County Sheriff’s deputies, detectives, bailiffs, and court security officers to help maintain firearm’s proficiency in today’s challenging times. New techniques, stances, and weapon’s handling skills were taught. In addition, personnel received in classroom training by sheriff’s staff at the Emergency Management Center off McWhorter Street pertaining to the use of force and deadly force. Pictured are personnel shooting their weapons at the range.
