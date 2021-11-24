Laurel remains in orange zone for COVID cases

Laurel County remains in the "orange zone" for COVID-19 cases, with 102 new cases reported last week and 3 hospitalized.
That was reported by the Laurel County Health Department for the week of Nov. 13 through Nov. 19.
The orange zone is determined by the number of cases reported weekly in the state's 120 counties. Laurel currently has 22.1% of incidences per 100,000 population. Laurel has remained in the orange zone for 33 days now, moving from the red zone on Oct. 18. The most serious zone is red, followed by orange, then yellow.
Mark Hensley, executive director of the Laurel County Health Department, said that while Laurel County hovered between the orange and yellow zone during May. The highest percentage of cases that month was 16.2%, with the lowest being 8.5% at the beginning of the month.
"We moved into the red zone on July 20 and stayed there until Oct. 18, when we moved back down to the orange zone at 21.1%," Hensley said. "We haven't been in the yellow zone since July 12."
The red zone has been the most prevalent ranking of the county, being in that category for 90 days (July 20 to October 17). Laurel County stayed in the yellow zone for 42 days, from June 1 to July 12. The orange zone ranking ranged from July 13 through July 19, before moving back to the red zone, but moved back to the orange zone where it has remained.
Monday's report also lists the county's number of COVID deaths at 146, although that number could change drastically as the COVID death investigation team is still looking into confirming more deaths. Of those deaths, 6 were fully vaccinated.
The county's total number of COVID cases now reaches 13,482, as of Friday, Nov. 19. Fourteen people remain hospitalized. There were 22 break-through cases, with 25,192 vaccinations being administered. The breakthrough cases for last week were 22, meaning that 80 individuals diagnosed with COVID were unvaccinated or partially vaccinated. That places the county at a 21.6% breakthrough rate.
The graph on the Laurel County Health Department's website shows there were 32 new cases on Nov. 15 and 16, 14 on Nov. 17, 13 on Nov. 18 and 11 on Nov. 19. No numbers were tabulated for Nov. 13 and Nov. 14 as the Disease Investigators did not compile a report those two days.
