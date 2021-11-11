With Veterans Day approaching this week, the Laurel County Board of Education did not forget those who served their country.
In a special presentation prior to the regular board meeting, school board members welcomed the South Laurel High School AFJROTC and the London Elementary choir to honor the veterans.
Superintendent Dr. Doug Bennett welcomed the groups, with the AFJROTC presenting the flags. The London Elementary Choir then performed "The Star Spangled Banner," followed by the Pledge of Allegiance. The choir then performed a moving rendition of "American Tears." The choir is under the direction of Mrs. Beth Reams.
Bennett then read the list of military veterans employed in the Laurel County school district. Those are: YNC (SW) Mark Acampa, U.S. Navy (Retired); Sgt. Eric Blevins, JJ Combs, Donna Couch, Sgt. Tracey Foglesong, Robert Hale, Greg Huff, Ed Jones, Col. Mark Jones, Mike Ledington, John Manies, Angela Mounce, Dan Parks, Barney Pasklick, Mike Peters, David Ramsey, Henry Rudder, Larry Rush, Gary Sizemore, John Valentine, Amber Watts, Angel Wilhelm, Steven Wyatt, Mike Yaden and Tim Young.
The first agenda item addressed was the 2020-2021 audit report by Cloyd & Associates. Although there have been some changes to accounts, the school system received a good report with no outstanding comments by the auditors.
Board members also voted to accept financial assistance in the amount of $73,595 from the School Facilities Construction Commission for fiscal year 2022. Bennett said that amount was "close to last year" and would be matched 100% from the general fund. That money assists the school district in purchasing computers and other technology related items.
New jobs were also approved by board members, who voted to create a teacher position at the Laurel County Day Treatment Center and to re-create a cook/baker position at Colony Elementary, a cook/baker position at Keavy Elementary and a cafeteria manager at Bush Elementary.
The board members also voted to re-convene the Local Planning Committee to the District Facility Plan. Bennett said there needed to be a minor change made to the existing one that was approved in April.
Other actions approved were:
• Fees for North Laurel High School for 2021-2022 school year
• Application of grant from Lexington-Bluegrass Association of Realtors Community Education for the county's two middle schools
• Nominate two students from the school district to the KSBA First Degree Scholarship Program for the 2021-2022 school year
• Approve Johnson Elementary's intent to apply for the Read to Achieve grant.
