Laurel County School District is one of those who will be joining a class-action lawsuit against the manufacturers and distributors of opioids.
Superintendent Dr. Doug Bennett said several states are participating in the lawsuit in order to compensate the school districts for students who need additional instruction and supervision due to being exposed to the drugs during the mother's pregnancy.
"Many children suffered from neonatal abstinence syndrome, where they have been exposed to opioids before birth," he said. "This has caused the school districts to provide additional services, whether it be special needs or behavioral problems. Some other states like Ohio and California have joined the lawsuit to compensate for their additional costs for those students."
Board members also voted to approve the application for Cold Hill/Keavy Family Resource Center's continuation grant for the 2022-2024 academic years. This grant allows those centers to sponsor activities to enhance family participation and activities for students utilizing the Family Resource Centers.
The district will also add a Home Hospital Instruction Teacher to be used throughout the district, and to re-create a teacher at McDaniel Learning Center and a Benefits Specialist for the district.
Bennett also praised the school district for its athletic success.
"We have four teams in the District championship," he said, adding that the Regional basketball tournaments began on Monday evening. Both North and South Laurel girls and boys basketball teams advanced to the regional tournament, which is held at the Corbin Arena this week.
The ASAP program, which provides education about drugs and alcohol abuse, will also continue. Board members voted unanimously to approve an agreement with the Office of Drug Control Policy and the local ASAP (Agency for Substance Abuse Policy) for fiscal year 2023. Bennett said that program would provide $20,000 for the program, which is headed by Christie Shrader of the Laurel County ASAP program.
The Laurel County Board of Education meets the second and fourth Monday evenings at 5 p.m. in the Administrative Office located beside London Elementary School.
