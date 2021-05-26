Laurel school personnel to get 2.5% raise; Approve 'repeat year' for students

Pay raises, a new aeronautics program, and construction projects headlined the discussion of Laurel County school board members during Monday night's meeting.
Laurel County school personnel will receive a 2.5% pay raise next year, the largest raise in the past several years.
Board members approved the pay raise for all certified and classified employees with Superintendent Dr. Doug Bennett recounting the past several years of raises.
"This is one of the largest raises we've been able to give," he explained. "We couldn't give raises last year, but in 2010-2011, we gave 1%. In 2014-2015, we gave 1%, and in 2015-2016 we gave a 3% raise."
Board member Joe Karr had previously asked about raises for teachers and other school personnel, stating that they had been challenged with the virtual learning mandated during the pandemic. Karr suggested using state money to give teachers a one-time bonus - a suggestion that School Board Attorney Larry Bryson said is prohibited under state law.
"You can't pay someone for services already rendered," Bryson told Karr. "It is illegal and unconstitutional. A bonus is a one-time thing. However, using money for a pay raise is something that will be forever. With a raise, that increase will be the base for future raises."
Bennett added that the extra money for the all-day kindergarten program assisted in providing the raises for all Laurel County school personnel.
The 2021-2022 tentative budget was also approved, for over $6.8 million.
The draft policy of Senate Bill 128 - which specifies that students can repeat this past school year without penalty - was also approved during Monday night's meeting. Bennett said that a survey of students indicated that 85 of those wished to repeat this past school year. Of those, 48 were high school students, 22 were middle school age, and 15 elementary students were listed. Four of the 48 high school students wishing to repeat the school year are seniors, he added.
That low number of students would not create a disruption in scheduling other students for classes, Bennett said, which eliminated one issue of concern for school officials.
"Is it feasible? Yes," Bennett said. "Is it necessary? No. But the students opted for this and the numbers are manageable."
Students wishing to repeat this school year must be offered the same classes they took during the 2020-2021 academic year, and the grades received during their repeat classes will not be calculated into their GPA.
Bennett and some board members expressed concern at the wording of the bill, stating that the language used in the bill left little leeway for school districts but also left major loopholes in policies that could be adopted. Bennett explained that he believed the purpose of SB 142 was to assist students who perhaps passed classes but did not retain that knowledge due to the virtual learning offered during the pandemic.
"A student may have passed a class and the grade was inflated but they didn't learn the material," he said. "This will give them a chance to go back and learn it by repeating it. It is an option for those who have struggled."
He added that his concern was that students wishing to repeat classes might prevent upcoming students needing a particular class to meet their own graduation requirements.
Board members also approved several new positions for the upcoming school year. Those include creating a Title I teacher at London Elementary and at North Laurel Middle, an LBD teacher at South Laurel High School and a teaching position at Hunter Hills Elementary. The need for additional teachers at other schools also prompted the re-creation of an MSD teacher at South Laurel High, an LBD teacher at North Laurel High and a counselor at McDaniel Learning Center.
Updating the engineering program at the Center for Innovation has also created a new program for aeronautics aviation. Bennett said that a grant would provide the equipment and curriculum for the program. That program will provide a simulator where students can receive training in that field and be prepared to take the FFA written exam at completion of the program. The program would also involve officials at the London-Corbin Airport for additional training.
The members of the South Laurel Middle School academic team were also recognized during Monday's meeting. The team set school and county history by winning the 2021 KAAC Governor's Cup District and Region championships, taking the fourth-place spot in the KAAC Governor's Cup Overall team, and earning the title of state champions in the KAAC Governor's Cup Quick Recall matchup. Bennett said this is the first time that the school has taken a state championship title in the Quick Recall division of the competition. Jamie Buenaventura also was recognized for placing in the Top 10 in state competition in multiple areas.
Other actions taken during Monday's meeting were:
• Hired Sherman Barnhart and Carter as architects and Hacker Bros. as construction manager for the North Laurel High School cafeteria expansion and to oversee the expansion of the SLHS cafeteria and Media Center;
• Approved revised plan for artificial turf at SLHS football field;
• Approved insurance for property and liability for the upcoming school year; and
• Approved agreement between the school district and Office of Drug Control Policy for the 2022 fiscal year.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.