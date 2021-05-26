Laurel school personnel to get 2.5% raise; Approve 'repeat year' for students

London, KY (40741)

Today

Partly cloudy this morning. Increasing clouds with periods of showers this afternoon. High 84F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 62F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.