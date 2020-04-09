Although Laurel County's students were initially set to return to school this week, the continued spread of the coronavirus across the state prompted Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear to recommend no school attendance until after April 30.
That recommendation was followed by Laurel County Board of Education officials, who held a special called meeting on Saturday evening to discuss their options.
This unique and unknown challenge was addressed before the five board members with Superintendent Dr. Doug Bennett explaining the plan to continue the educational process through HCI (Home-Computer Interaction) and educational packets while still assuring that school staff can complete their scheduled work time.
"This is uncharted territory," Bennett told board members. "The first plan was to dismiss on March 13 and return on April 6. Then it was April 20 and now it's through May 1."
Bennett told board members that some staff had continued to work through these past three weeks, with principals, counselors, librarians, bus drivers and cafeteria and custodian/maintenance staff reporting for duty. He said cafeteria and janitorial staff were vital to continue the school breakfast and lunch programs, reporting that 15,000 meals were served last week through pickup and delivery options.
He added that instructional assistants were scheduled to report to work on Monday, April 6 to assemble educational packets prepared by the teachers that will be distributed to students who do not have access to the Internet. But board members questioned the numbers of staff reporting as well as the importance of social distancing. Bennett said school administrators had been working on how to allow to adjust schedules so all staff can complete their contracted hours without violating the recommended safety measures.
"The custodians and food service staff are vital to the school operations with the food service," he said. "The instructional aides are going to come in Monday and prepare the packets for students who do not have Internet. We know there are some who do not have access and we are doing the packets for them to pick up and drop off."
The two county high schools, for instance, have eight instructional assistants while the elementary schools vary on their staff. Bennett said administrators had developed a system and procedures to ensure work time with the personal space necessary during this pandemic.
Teachers, he said, would prepare the necessary instructional packets, then instructional assistants would distribute those to the appropriate students. Teachers would then collect the packets, grade them and return them to the schools. Those packets, however, will remain untouched for 72 hours - which is the life span of the COVID-19 virus on paper. The teachers will identify the students needing the packets.
But board members again questioned safety measures being taken, with board member John Begley saying that most instructional aides are of the impression that they are required to report to work every day. Board chair Jeff Lewis said that school staff who are doing so will also be in the public, using stopping to get gasoline as a prime way that germs could be spread from outside the schools to other staff. Bennett said that the smaller percentage of staff reporting in for work could allow for more space between staff members, using North Laurel High School as one example.
"North High, for example, has 138,00 square feet. With eight instructional aides we could put one in each corner and maintain adequate space," Bennett replied. "Our staff is responding amazingly - we've put them through a lot of changes."
But Begley was insistent that as many staff as possible work from home to ensure the safety of all staff and their families.
Tech support is also vital during this uncertain time and Bennett told board members that the Accelerated Reading program has been placed online for students to continue their academics in that area.
"We turned on the AR, which allows students to read books online. They can take tests online," he explained, adding that librarians are on top of that program and making those recommended books available."
While most of Saturday's special called meeting centered around how to have school personnel complete their work time under their contracts, board members were informed that videoconferencing was being considered for future board meetings. That would allow the five board members, Superintendent, Deputy Superintendent, board attorney and other administrative staff to attend the meetings while safely at home. It would allow the media to participate in the meetings as well, and without violating the recommended 10 or less person gatherings.,
What was approved during that meeting was the emergency leave as defined under Senate Bill 177. School board attorney Larry Bryson said that federal money, such as that provided by the FMLA (Family and Medical Leave Act) cannot be used to complete the school employees' contracted work days during the COVID crisis. It does, however, provide for child care during a leave, whereas the SB 177 does not. He added that the Kentucky School Board Association has not provided guidance on specific situations at this time. Board members did state that the recent mandatory quarantine on persons traveling back into the state from Tennessee would not apply to school staff who do so voluntarily. That mandated 14-day quarantine would not be eligible for staff re-entering the state to use as emergency leave.
Bennett also said the Center for Innovation has developed a prototype for protective masks that he hopes will be used by staff wishing to do so.
With all the fear, uncertainty and change in lifestyles brought on by the pandemic, Bennett ended the meeting on a positive note.
"When this is all said and done, I'd say 90 percent of our principals, instructional assistants and teachers will be experts on the virtual classroom instruction," he said. "And another positive note is that the McDaniel Learning Center has been recognized by the KDE as an alternative school. That's some good news even with everything going on now."
