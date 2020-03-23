Although Laurel County schools have dismissed until April 6, students will not have to make up those days.
They will, however, be responsible for their classwork, which can be accessed through the school system's Home Correspondence Instruction (HCI) program.
Molly Barnett, media relations for the Laurel County school district, released a statement on Thursday that the local school system had applied - and been approved - for the NTI (Non-Traditional Instruction) days. That means students and staff will not have to make up the 10 school days missed due to school closings to ward off spreading the COVID-19. Schools were dismissed from Monday, March 16 through Friday, March 27. Spring Break will complete the full three weeks of dismissal, with schools re-opening on Monday, April 6. This was prior to Gov. Andy Beshear's Friday request for schools to close until mid-April.
Classwork can be accessed through the HCI packet/online and will receive grades and feedback on their work. Due dates for student assignments are listed on each teacher website. Teachers will also be available between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. during the week of Monday, March 23 through Friday, March 27 to answer any questions. Teacher websites include contact information and HCI assignment instruction and details. Please check your child’s teacher website regularly for detailed up-to-date information. Also, you may contact your child’s school if you have any other questions.
Breakfast and lunch is also being offered to students during the hiatus from regular school classes. Curbside service will be set up outside each school next week. Both meals can be picked up at the same time and will assist those families having children in different schools to do so at one location. Breakfast pickup will be from 7:30 a.m. to 8:30 a.m., while lunches will be offered from 12 noon to 1 p.m., Monday through Friday. Families who are experiencing food shortages should contact their school's Family Resource Center for help.
All school activities, such as sports and extracurricular activity, remains suspended until further notice. This includes practices and student trips.
"We encourage everyone to follow the guidelines that the Center for Disease Control has recommended. Laurel County School and District websites will be updated regularly, and official communication will also be provided through School Messenger Calls and the Laurel County School app," the press release stated. "If you have any questions, please feel free to contact your child’s school or the Laurel County Central Office at 862-4600."
