Teaming with the Kentucky Baptist Association, the Laurel County School District is collecting items for those who were affected by Saturday's tornadoes in western Kentucky.
School Superintendent Dr. Doug Bennett told board members that the school lobbies will be a collection point for those wishing to help the victims of the weekend storms. He said the collections would continue through Wednesday, with a trailer leaving out on Thursday to deliver the supplies. The school system is asking for bottled water, Gatorade, Goldfish crackers and/or Cheez-Its, paper towels, cleaning supplies, Lysol and Pine Sol to assist the families.
Bennett then told board members that the school district would continue with purchasing seven new buses, as they have done for the past several years. Of that purchase, six buses will be the rear engine, 78-passenger zero emission models. One bus will be another special needs equipped bus. Bennett said the money for the new buses will come from the district's general fund, although part of the costs would be offset by grant money.
"We'll spend about $661,000, when we would normally pay $827,000," he explained. "We can pay for three buses from the grant money and the other three will be used as a trade-in."
Board members approved that action unanimously, as well as approving the following items:
• Creating one Special Needs Assistant at Hunter Hills Elementary;
• Re-creating an Academic Interventionist for the school district and a Family Resource Director at Cold Hill/Keavy Elementary Schools.
• South Laurel High School Swim Team for usage of pool at Union College;
• Agreement with East Bernstadt Independent School for commercial drivers license exams.
