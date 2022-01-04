Residents in southeastern Kentucky enjoyed a record high New Year's Day, despite high winds in the early morning hours.
But those unseasonably warm temperatures quickly dropped on Sunday, bringing in colder air and the first snow of the winter season.
Residents in the London/Laurel County area saw approximately two inches of snowfall when they arose Monday morning. The damp heavy snow coated trees, road signs, and the ground although weather forecasters said the roads avoided accumulation because they had retained some of the prior warm temperatures.
The snow made beautiful winter scenes although the temperatures remained around 30 degrees throughout the day. While weather forecasters said temperatures would rise on Tuesday and Wednesday, more snow, rain and possibly ice is predicted for Thursday with temperatures remaining in the more seasonably range for the remainder of the week.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.