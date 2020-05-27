Laurel Senior Living receives mask donations

Keeping the most vulnerable residents — and those who care for them — safe is vital to the containment of the COVID-19 virus. That dedication was demonstrated by a donation of N95 masks to Laurel Senior Living, which were secured by Kentucky Sen. Albert Robinson and Kentucky Senate Leader Robert Stivers on Wednesday.
Robinson said he was pleased to donate the PPE (personal protective equipment) to the elderly care facility to enhance their safety precautions.
"This facility is one of the best there is," he said. "We appreciate the people who care for the residents here."
Stivers added that he was well aware of the dedication of employees to residents at the facility, stating his grandmother had been a resident there for many years.
Laurel County Judge Executive David Westerfield was also present for the donation. Westerfield is a board member of the Laurel Senior Living complex which includes Laurel Heights, a long term care facility, and Laurel Village and Village Heights, which are independent living facilities for disabled and elderly individuals.
"It is our job as elected officials to protect our people, and it's always good to help Laurel Heights," he said.
Kathey Young, director of the facility, said the masks were greatly appreciated. With approximately 250 residents and nearly as many employees, masks are a constant need for employees. Young stated that the facility uses between 150 to 180 masks per day. The donation of 500 N95 masks from the two senators and Westerfield will ensure even greater precautions and prevention against the spread of illnesses that can cause serious reactions in the elderly and those with weakened immune systems.
Westerfield also presented the staff with two large bottles of hand sanitizer, another commodity that is often difficult to procure as businesses and health care facilities conduct extensive sanitation processes during the COVID-19 pandemic.
