Laurel Senior Living receives mask donations

Photo by Nita Johnson

Kentucky Senate Leader Robert Stivers and Senator Albert Robinson pose with Infection Prevention Specialist Sara Alonzo, Assistant Administrator John Miller, Executive Director of Laurel Senior Living Kathey Young, and Laurel County Judge Executive David Westerfield. Westerfield and the two Senators presented the facility with 500 N95 masks to ensure the safety of employees and residents at the facility. Westerfield also presented staff with two bottles of hand sanitizer to assist in the sanitation and safety efforts at the facility that includes Laurel Heights, Laurel Village and Village Heights.