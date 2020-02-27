Photos submitted
The Laurel County Sheriff's Office K-9 program as received a protective vest for every day wear for its K-9 program. The vest is both bullet proof and stab proof and was provided by the Spikes K9 Fund and is a K9 Storm Vest. Laurel County Sheriff's Office is only the second police agency in Kentucky to receive the vest that is valued at $2,300. The donation was coordinated by their area representative Kayla Gillam. Laurel County Sheriff John Root would like to thank the Spikes K9 Fund program for its generous donation to the Laurel County Sheriff's office. Pictured is Laurel Sheriff's Deputy Jake Miller’s K9 “Gotcha” wearing the new vest.
