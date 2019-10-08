Laurel County Sheriff's Office arrested nine over the last week after investigating a burglary and theft of property from a residence off Cold Hill Road about five miles west of London and a press release from the Sheriff's Office states more arrests are expected.
The nine arrests occurred after Sheriff's Office investigators conducted the investigation which led to numerous individuals some of which drove a truck and trailer to the residence and loaded household items including cabinets, railing, curtains, dishes, furniture, a bedroom set, water heaters, and personal items.
A large amount of stolen property valued at approximately $20,000 was recovered at a residence off Siler Hill in Knox County in Corbin city limits and has been returned to the victim. However, other items and some personal items stolen from the victim are still being sought by investigators.
Video surveillance showed individuals at the residence who were subsequently identified and detectives and deputies traveled to numerous locations identifying suspects and arresting suspects, according to a press release from the Laurel County Sheriff's Office.
Sheriff's investigators were led to a residence during the course of the burglary investigation leading to the discovery of meth pipes, a large amount of marijuana and a handgun in possession of two convicted felons.
The arrested individuals are identified as:
• Dennis Michael Johnson, age 35, of Somerset Road, London, charged with second-degree burglary and theft by unlawful taking $500 or more but under $10,000.
• Ashley Nicole Jones, age 36, of Hawk Creek Road, London, charged with second-degree burglary and theft by unlawful taking under $500.
• Frederick E. Wilt, age 48, of West 5th Street, Corbin, charged with second-degree facilitation to commit burglary as, according to the Sheriff's Office, he provided a vehicle so other suspects could obtain a dining room set from the residence on Cold Hill Road.
• Johnny L. Arthur, age 46, of Laurel Lake Road, London, charged with theft by unlawful taking $500 or more but under $10,000. According to the Sheriff's Office press release, this subject was observed on video surveillance where a zero turn mower and other items were stolen.
• Robbie Bert Baker, age 41, of Steven Lane, Williamsburg, charged with second-degree burglary and theft by unlawful taking $500 or more but under $10,000. In addition, this subject was charged on a Laurel District Court bench warrant of arrest charging failure to appear in court on charges of flagrant nonsupport – arrearage owed $30,467.90; another Laurel District Court bench warrant of arrest charging failure to appear in court; and a Kentucky parole board parole violation warrant charging absconding parole supervision, failure to report to parole officer as directed, failure to make restitution as directed, failure to follow special instructions of parole officer regarding a conviction in Laurel Circuit Court on charges of manufacturing methamphetamine – first offense, receiving stolen property $500 or more and under $10,000 and third-degree burglary.
• Lori Ann Havelka, age 39, of Arkle Road, Gray, was charged with theft by unlawful taking $500 or more but under $10,000. According to the press release from the Sheriff's Office, Havelka admitted unlawfully taking dishes and furniture from the residence on Cold Hill Road.
Laurel Sheriff's detectives and deputies traveled to another residence off Vaughn Ridge Road as the burglary investigation continued and located meth pipes, marijuana, and two convicted felons in possession of a handgun, according to the press release.
The arrested individuals were identified as:
• Patrick Watkins, age 53, of O Neill Court, London, charged with first-degree possession of a controlled substance – second offense – methamphetamine, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon and possession of drug paraphernalia and trafficking in marijuana – first offense.
• Teddy Dean Vaughn, age 57, of Von Ridge Road, London, charged with first-degree possession of a controlled substance – first offense – methamphetamine, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, possession of drug paraphernalia and trafficking in marijuana — first offense.
• Jessica Sizemore, age 32, of Les Hubbard Road, London, charged with first-degree possession of a controlled substance – second offense – methamphetamine, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, possession of drug paraphernalia and trafficking in marijuana — first offense.
All nine individuals were lodged in the Laurel County Correctional Center.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.