Laurel Sheriff's Office forms Special Response Team

The Laurel County Sheriff's office has developed a Special Response Team (SRT) for the purpose of handling potentially dangerous or life threatening situations which demand resources, weapons, and tactics that cannot be provided by patrol units.
A press release for the Laurel County Sheriff's Office said SRT members are trained and skilled in the use of special weapons and tactics that are designed to reduce the risk of injury or death to law enforcement officers or innocent civilians, apprehend criminal suspects, and bring about the safest resolution to any situation. The Special Response Team is employed for a variety of situations such as barricaded subjects, hostage situations and the execution of high risk warrants.
The Laurel County Special Response Team consists of an SRT Commander — Detective Richard Dalrymple, with team members — Sgt. John Inman, Detective Kyle Gray, K-9 Deputy Jake Miller, Deputy Shannon Jones, Deputy Josh Morgan and Deputy Taylor McDaniel.
The SRT has been training together since March and received training in firearms, less-lethal munitions, and close quarter tactics. In July members attended a two-week basic SWAT class put on by the Kentucky Tactical Officer’s Association (KTOA). Several members also attended instructor level classes at the 2019 KTOA Conference. The team continues to conduct weekly training sessions as they work to refine these skills.
The formation of this team would not have been possible without the assistance and support of the Kentucky State Police SRT, Louisville Metro Police Department SRT, Kenton County Regional SWAT and Nicholasville PD SWAT all of whom have provided advice and assistance in the process especially through the Kentucky Tactical Officer’s Association, the Laurel County Sheriff's Office press release said.
Laurel County Sheriff's Office also worked with Bobby Day, Dan Smoot and the staff of Center Target Firearms and Range, Brian Robertson and Hawk Creek Armory, and NORSE Tactical who provided indispensable assistance with equipment and training.
Laurel County Sheriff John Root stated that the Special Response Team will always maintain the highest proficiency in all of the aspects of tactical deployment and seek to bring each crisis to the safest resolution.
