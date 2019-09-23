A 22-year-old London man was found unresponsive early Sunday morning and Laurel County Sheriff's Office is now conducting a death investigation.
Landon Bond, 22, of London was pronounced dead at St. Joseph Hospital London, after Laurel County Sheriff's Office was called to a residence Sasser Road, approximately 10 miles east of London at 3:28 a.m. Sunday.
Bond was transported by Ambulance Inc. of Laurel County to St. Joseph Hospital London where he was pronounced deceased.
Laurel Sheriff's Detective Sgt. Chris Edwards along with Detective James Sizemore, Detective Kyle Gray, Deputy Taylor McDaniel, Deputy Shannon Jones, Deputy Robert Reed, and Deputy Tommy Houston are conducting the death investigation.
An investigation is being conducted to determine the cause of death.
