The Laurel County Sheriff's Office 2021 Awards program was conducted on Friday, December 10, with the following awards being presented:
• Deputy of the year-
Deputy Travis Napier
Deputy Landry Collett
• Supervisor of the year-
Major Chuck Johnson
• Detective of the year-
Detective Taylor McDaniel
• Bailiff of the year-
Bailiff Paige Vanhook
• Office staff of the year
Lola Lawson
• Medal of valor award-
Deputy Hobie Daugherty
Deputy James Fox
• Life-saving award-
Detective Allen Turner
• Meritorious service award-
Detective Bryon Lawson
Detective Robert Reed
Deputy Landry Collett
Deputy Justin Taylor
• Sheriff's commendation award-
Bailiff Paige Vanhook, Bailiff Roy Ball, Bailiff Jerry Poynter, Bailiff Daniel Reed ,Bailiff Dennis Gilbert, Bailiff Betty France, Deputy Keith Dinsmore, CSO Norman Wyatt ,CSO Eddie Isaacs, CSO Dawn Hearn, CSO Clay Shelton, CSO Nathan Partin, Sgt. Phil Bonnard, Sgt. Jack Caudill, Lieut. Chris Edwards
