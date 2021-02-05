Laurel Sheriff's Office makes several drug arrests

The last days of January may have been cold, but it didn't stop illegal trafficking of drugs in the area.
Their distribution, however, was thwarted by local law enforcement, with the Laurel County Sheriff's Office making several arrests related to possession and trafficking of illicit substances.
A welfare check on Thursday netted a quantity of Suboxone, marijuana and hypodermic needles while deputies conducted a check on several children at a residence on West 10th Street. The investigation indicated that drugs were being trafficked from the residence and that this was being done within 1,000 feet of a school.
Two persons in the residence were taken into custody on drug-related charges. Arrested were:
Erika B. Hall, 32, and John Scroggins, 32, both of West 10th Street in London, were charged with trafficking in a controlled substance within 1000 feet of school; possession of drug paraphernalia; three counts of first-degree wanton endangerment; and possession of marijuana.
Assisting were Major Chuck Johnson, Lieut. Chris Edwards, Detective Taylor McDaniel who is case officer, and Bailiff Paige Vanhook.
A motel room in southern Laurel County was the scene of the arrest of 36-year-old Steven W. Helton, of Hanes Baker Road in Corbin, when police went to check on a vehicle that had been loaned but not returned. The missing vehicle, a red Chevrolet Cobalt, was located in the parking lot and information was developed on the occupant. Helton was found inside a motel room with a bent spoon, hypodermic needles, a glass meth pipe and was under the influence. Helton was charged with possession of a controlled substance; possession of drug paraphernalia; public intoxication – controlled substances. He was also charged on a Knox District Court warrant of arrest charging third-degree burglary and a Knox District Court warrant of arrest charging theft by unlawful taking $500 or more but under $10,000. Laurel Sheriff's K-9/shift Sgt. Gary Mehler along with Deputy Travis Napier and Deputy Marcus Stigall participated in this investigation.
A traffic stop at 12:07 a.m. on West Cumberland Gap Parkway, 10 miles south of London, for a traffic violation landed Terry Petrey, 56, of Carolina Avenue, and Bryan Keith McKeehan, 42, of Early Street, both of Corbin, in jail for drug-related offenses. Deputy Justin Taylor, assisted by Shift Sgt. John Inman, Deputy Landry Collett, and Deputy Hobie Daugherty, charged Petrey with first-degree possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, second offense and possession of drug paraphernalia. McKeehan was charged with first-degree possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, first offense; possession of drug paraphernalia. He was charged on a Knox District Court bench warrant of arrest charging failure to appear in court on charges of first-degree possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, first offense and possession of marijuana.
Boering Drive in London brought three arrests on Friday morning. Those arrests came after Sheriffs officials went to serve a warrant. Instead, they found three individuals in possession of needles, spoons, pills, Xanax and Suboxone melted in a spoon. One person present had an outstanding warrant. Those arrested were:
• Heather Thomas, 37, of Pine Grove School Road in London - charged with possession of drug paraphernalia; and third-degree possession of a controlled substance. She was also wanted on a Knox District Court warrant of arrest charging theft by unlawful taking – $500 or more but under $10,000.
• Roger Thomas, 49, and Arville Thomas, 50, both of Boreing Drive in London, were charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.
Assisting for the Laurel County Sheriff's office were Laurel County Sheriff John Root, Maj. Chuck Johnson, Capt. Robbie Grimes, Lieut. Chris Edwards, Detective Bryon Lawson who is case officer, Detective Taylor McDaniel, and Bailiff Roy Ball.
That arrest came after an early morning arrest of David Todd James, 53, of Old Whitney Road in Somerset, on West Cumberland Gap Parkway at 2 a.m. Deputy Hobie Daugherty took James into custody after he was determined to be under the influence. Inside the vehicle, deputies assisting at the scene located multiple glass smoking pipes and baggies containing a white substance believed to be methamphetamine. James was charged with first-degree possession of controlled substance, methamphetamine, first offense; possession of drug paraphernalia and other violations. Assisting were Deputies Justin Taylor, Landry Collett and Shift Sgt. John Inman.
