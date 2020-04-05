A man walking through various people's property initiated a call to police that inevitably landed him in jail.
Clarence Elkins, 24, of London, remains in the Laurel County Correctional Center on charges of first-degree possession of controlled substance, methamphetamine and a 2019 warrant for failure to appear in court. Elkins was arrested on Saturday night as he walked along Ky. 1006. Laurel Sheriff's deputies located Elkins after receiving a call of a suspicious person walking along the roadway as well as walking through numerous people's properties.
When questioned, Elkins was found to be in possession of methamphetamine as well as having a bench warrant from Laurel District Court for failure to appear in court.
Elkins has a court date of April 8.
•••••••
A disturbance off Miller Lane, three miles south of London, on Monday landed 20-year-old Grant Allen Johnson in jail on charges of second-degree disorderly conduct, public intoxication of controlled substances, menacing and resisting arrest.
Sheriff's deputies arrived at the scene around 12:26 p.m. after responding to a complaint of a disturbance, at which time Johnson reportedly ran toward Deputy Jake Miller. Johnson was cursing and making a scene, then struggled with Miller before being taken into custody. Johnson was also determined to be under the influence.
He is held in the Laurel County Correctional Center under $1,500 cash bond and scheduled for an arraignment on April 1.
•••••••••
Two Williamsburg residents were arrested for trespassing last week.
Melinda Jane Caddell, 46, and Stephen K. Bennett, 44, both of Williamsburg, told Sheriff's officials they were looking at lights on a property off Baker Ridge Road after deputies responded to a complaint of people trespassing around 12:15 a.m. The investigation determined that both were under the influence after admitting smoking marijuana and using Suboxone prior to the deputies' arrival.
Caddell and Bennett were charged with public intoxication of controlled substances, third-degree criminal trespassing, second-degree disorderly conduct, and menacing. Caddell was also charged on a Whitley Circuit Court warrant for failing to appear in court for second-degree trafficking in controlled substances and probation violation.
Bennett was additionally charged with a Whitley Circuit Court warrant for failing to appear in court on child support charges.
••••••••••
Angela Dawn Smith, 36, of London, was arrested after Walmart's Loss Prevention team detained Smith after she was seen changing price tags on items on Sunday morning. Smith supposedly paid only $4 for $90 in merchandise and attempted to leave the store. She was also determined to be under the influence. She was charged with theft by unlawful taking under $500 and public intoxication of controlled substances.
Jail records show that Smith was released on her own recognizance after spending approximately eight hours in jail. No court date was listed on the Laurel County Correctional Center's website.
