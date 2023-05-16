The Laurel County Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's help in locating a suspect in a theft at a business near London.
The man captured on surveillance video left the scene in a dark blue or black Dodge Dakota.
If anyone has any information on the pictured suspect, they are asked to contact the Laurel County Sheriff's office at 606-864-6600; personal message the Sheriff's Office Facebook page at: Laurel County Sheriff's Office; utilize the Sheriff's office app on their cell phone; or email to: g.acciardo@laurelcountysheriff.com.
Information will remain confidential.
Investigation is continuing by Laurel Sheriff's Deputy Noah Ritchie.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.