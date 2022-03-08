Photos submitted
Whether it's "The Cat in the Hat," "Green Eggs and Ham," "The Lorax" or "If I Ran the Zoo," children's author Dr. Seuss remains one of the most prolific and popular children's book author of all time.
His contributions toward reading is celebrated each year on March 2 - Seuss's birthday, with libraries, elementary schools and other institutions celebrating the joy of reading through the Read Across America program.
Read Across America Day was established in 1988 by the National Education Association as a means to encourage children and teenagers to read. The day - or week - allows fun activities to inspire the joy of reading and learning.
The week was not overlooked in the Laurel County area. Several schools hosted special events or themed days to celebrate Dr. Seuss as well as other favorite children's authors. Some high school students also participated by joining elementary schools to participate in the reading of children's stories.
