Laurel County School District announced the following students have been selected as Governor’s Scholars for 2020:
Kendra Baker – NLHS
Kaelyn Edwards – NLHS
Autumn Hackler – NLHS
Kaitlin Shumaker – NLHS
Nathan Sanders – NLHS
William White – NLHS
Annabeth Johnson- SLHS
Phoebe McCowan- SLHS
Carey Beth Smith – SLHS
Brady Dalrymple – SLHS
Shawn Hibbitts – SLHS
Travis Singleton- SLHS
Alternates:
Mary Snyder – SLHS
Brady Gilmore – NLHS
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.