Laurel County School District announced the following students have been selected as Governor’s Scholars for 2020:

Kendra Baker – NLHS

Kaelyn Edwards – NLHS

Autumn Hackler – NLHS

Kaitlin Shumaker – NLHS

Nathan Sanders – NLHS

William White – NLHS

Annabeth Johnson- SLHS

Phoebe McCowan- SLHS

Carey Beth Smith – SLHS

Brady Dalrymple – SLHS

Shawn Hibbitts – SLHS

Travis Singleton- SLHS

Alternates:

Mary Snyder – SLHS

Brady Gilmore – NLHS

