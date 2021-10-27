Despite the challenges of a school year in which students and staff were sent home due to the health pandemic, Laurel County students performed well in recent tests.
That was the statement of School Superintendent Dr. Doug Bennett to board members during Monday night's regular bi-monthly meeting of the Laurel County Board of Education.
Bennett said the academic performance of the district was exceptional for the 2021 Kentucky State Assessments. He added that the data for these achievements was "hard to come by" as it is held by the Kentucky Department of Education many times. Based on the data that has been released, however, Bennett said Laurel County students had high scores.
"Our elementary students scored 8th highest in the state for Proficient and Distinguished in Science, the 7th highest in Reading, the 4th highest in Math. We were actually the highest scoring non-independent district - there are three independent districts - and 4th highest in the state for writing. In high school On Demand [writing] and science, our high school and middle school were well above the state average," Bennett said. "That's huge accomplishments here in spite of the challenges of shut downs and our students did a tremendous job of fighting through that."
He also recognized the South Laurel Middle School girls basketball team for their exceptional year. Bennett outlined the achievements of both the 7th and 8th grade teams.
"The 7th grade team had a season record of 27-1, Mercer County Invitational Tournament Champions, Conference Regular Season Champions and Kentucky Middle School 7th Champions and the first state title for girls or boys middle school basketball since South Laurel Middle School was established," he said.
"The 8th grade team had a season record of 19-2, Mercer County Invitational Tournament Champions, Conference runner-ups, and Kentucky Middle School 8th Grade Gold Bracket Champions and the first Gold Bracket Champions for South Laurel Middle School. Another first," he added.
In other actions, board members approved:
• Payment of $306,625 to the Laurel County Sheriff's Office for tax collection fees.
• Emergency Certification for two District MSD teachers.
• Re-create a Cafeteria Manager at Colony Elementary, one MSD teacher at Hazel Green Elementary and a District Maintenance Tech.
• Easement to Wood Creek Water District for a pump station at North Laurel High School.
• Fees for Laurel County Center For Innovation and South Laurel High School for the 2021-2022 school year.
