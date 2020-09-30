Laurel surpasses 900 COVID cases

In less than a week, the positive cases of COVID-19 surpassed the 800-mark and continues to grow, now listing 906 cases on Tuesday.
One of the increased number of cases is a nursing home facility in southern Laurel County. According to the the Cabinet for Health and Family Services reporting of long-term care facilities, Hillcrest Health and Rehabilitation Center in Laurel County had 60 active cases in its residents and 45 active cases in its staff as of Monday. Hillcrest is the only long-term care facility listed in Laurel County as having any COVID-19 cases since March 7.
There were 26 cases reported on Wednesday, Sept. 23 although none of those cases were hospitalized bringing the county's total to 786.
September 24 brought 18 new cases - none hospitalized, but adding seven recovered cases to the roster on the local level. That day also reduced of the deaths reported in Laurel County, because a review by the Kentucky Department of Public Health ruled that that particular death was not due to COVID-19, although that individual had tested positive for COVID. On that date, there were 804 cases, 253 which were active and seven hospitalized. However, cases diagnosed as positive included a 95-year-old female and 95-year-old male, an 86-year-old female and 85-year-old female.
More cases of elderly persons were listed on Sept. 25, with a 76-year-old male hospitalized and one case reported on Sept. 24 being removed from the list as that person resides in another county. Regardless, there were 23 new cases reported on that date.
The cases continued to increase, with 60 new cases reported from Saturday, Sept. 26 through Monday, Sept. 28, bringing the county's total cases to 886 with 10 hospitalizations. Information on the Laurel County Health Department's website states that 38 of those cases are in a congregate setting, i.e., nursing home. Despite that, there were an additional 106 cases reported as being recovered.
Tuesday's 21 new cases pushed the county's total diagnosed cases to 906, with 16,962 tests being administered as of Monday. Another previously reported case was removed although those cases reported on Tuesday ranged in age from a 6-year-old to a 76-year-old.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.