Laurel County again won accolades with one of its young women winning the title of Miss Kentucky Teen USA recently.
Kennedy Mosley, who will begin her senior year at North Laurel High School this fall, took the crown against 41 competitors in Somerset on May 22. She will now compete in the Miss Teen USA competition, set for November 27 in Nashville.
Mosley began her scholarship pageants here in her hometown as a contestant in the Laurel County Homecoming Teen. Although she did not win the title, Mosley was the People's Choice winner in that competition,
Since that time, she has competed and won Miss Richmond Teen, Miss Kentucky Wool Festival, Grand Supreme Teen in the World Chicken Festival pageant and Miss Kentucky Bluegrass Teen. However, since winning the Miss Kentucky Teen USA title, Mosley will relinquish her title as the Bluegrass Teen to the first runner-up as she cannot hold two titles at one time.
Her latest title, however, came in a two-day competition in which she underwent an interview process with a panel of three judges on May 21. That evening she competed in active wear and evening wear competition. On Saturday, May 22, the Top 15 of the 41 contestants were announced - with Mosley being one of the 15. The list narrowed down once again, however, to the Top 5 - whose finalists then answered an on-stage question.
When the points were tallied, Mosley received the most points - earning the sash, title and crown of 2021 Miss Kentucky Teen USA.
While she isn't competing in scholarship pageants, Mosley practices with her NLHS varsity cheerleading squad and spends time with friends and family.
Kennedy is the daughter of Jamie and Kristie Mosley of London.
