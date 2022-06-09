The vroom of engines echoed along Mill Street on Saturday afternoon as classic and muscle cars lined the parking lot of Laurel Village.
The fundraising event for the Activities Department offered a variety of vehicles from yesterday's major car manufacturers such as Ford and Chevrolet.
The winners of the show were: 1st place - David Pope for his 1951 Chevrolet truck; 2nd place - Glynn Creech's 1948 Ford Coupe, and 3rd place - Richard Taylor's 1930 Ford Model A convertible with rumble seat. Taylor's bright yellow Model A also won the Residents' Favorite award.
The hot temperatures on Saturday also served as a huge selling point for concessions, further adding to the fundraising effort.
