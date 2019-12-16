Kentucky lawmakers have filed a joint letter with Attorney General-elect Daniel Cameron to look into former Gov. Matt Bevin’s recent pardons.
Senate Democratic Floor Leader Morgan McGarvey, D-Louisville, and Representative Chris Harris, D-Forest Hills, announced Friday that they have requested that once Cameron takes office next week, that he appoint a bipartisan prosecution team to investigate.
Later Friday evening Senate President Robert Stivers condemned Bevin's actions as “a travesty and perversion of justice” and called on the U.S. attorney in Kentucky to investigate.
Bevin’s pardons also drew a rebuke Friday from the state’s most powerful Republican, U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.
“Honestly, I don’t approve,” McConnell told reporters Friday at the Kentucky Capitol. “It seems to me it was completely inappropriate.”
“Governor Bevin’s pardons show what is a shocking lack of judgement, and potentially abuse of our system of justice. We are calling on Attorney Elect Daniel Cameron to appoint a special prosecutor to investigate Governor Bevin’s actions to see if there was any wrong doing there,” said McGarvey during a press conference Friday morning.
Harris said that Bevin issued more than 400 pardons, more than the last three Kentucky governors combined.
In their letter, McGarvey and Harris asked that the Cameron appoint either a special prosecutor or team of prosecutors to investigate Bevin’s pardons. By doing so, they hope to remove the suspension of politics and avoid partisanship.
“The fact that in particular we have someone who is convicted of killing someone in front of his wife at his home, who pulled the trigger, but the people who drove him away from that crime are still in jail, it defies any rational explanation how that happens.”
The case in-which McGarvey referenced was the case of Patrick Brian Baker, a London man who was convicted in 2017 for the death of Donald Mills. Baker was was convicted by a jury in Knox County Circuit Court of reckless homicide, first-degree robbery, impersonating a peace officer and tampering with physical evidence. He was sentenced to 19 years in prison for his crimes, he was pardoned after two years.
“One of the things that I think is very interesting about this is Gov. Bevin frequently did not provide any notice to the victims, prosecutors or the attorneys,” said McGavin.
“It was all over social media, that’s when I was first made aware,” said Melinda Mills, Donnie’s sister. “On my birthday of all days, it was on Wednesday, Dec. 11. Then I saw that they plastered it all over social media, before they even contacted the victim’s family.”
Melinda Mills said she wasn’t contacted by an official until nearly an hour and half after the story broke on Facebook. Eventually she says someone from the parole board contacted her.
Melinda Mills went to Baker’s trial every day and was as involved in the case as much as she could be. Any information she could find during the trial, she turned over to the attorneys, she said.
“Patrick, he actually had a passport, and I was the one that investigated into that and brought it to the prosecutor's attention. Patrick had what they called a ‘sealed passport.’ We’ll never know when the issued date on that is. We highly suspect that he went to get his passport after he killed my brother,” Melinda Mills explained.
Melinda Mills says that when Baker was convicted by a grand jury, that she and her family finally felt relief.
“It was relief for us. I mean he had been out on bond for three years on a $500,000 cash bond, doing whatever he wanted to do. He was out on bond for three years, living his life up for three years.”
She says she fears running into Baker in public and that when she read about his pardon, she was extremely upset.
“We were pissed off, I’m not going to lie to you.”
Charlene Mills, the widow of Donald Mills and who was inside the home with their children at the time of the shooting, now feels that she and her family are forced to move forward without closure or justice.
In a written statement Charlene Mills said any common sense American would see Baker was guilty beyond a shadow of a doubt, adding he was convicted by a jury of his peers.
In the executive order issuing the pardon, Bevin stated that "Baker is a man who has made a series of unwise decisions in his adult life. His drug addiction resulted in his association with people that in turn led to his arrest, prosecution and conviction for murder."
“Once a mature age, being mixed up with the wrong crowd is not a legitimate reason to forgo the law,” Charlene Mills wrote.
As far as Bevin, Melinda Mills says she feels like he’s hiding from the news media.
“Bevin will not return anybody’s phone calls, he sends a text message. He’s running from the news media right now, and will not speak to anybody in person,” she said.
Bevin did leave a message with the Washington Post on Thursday afternoon. In it he said that he was a big believer in second chances and that this is a nation that was founded on the concept of redemption and second chances.
“If there has been a change and there’s no further value that comes for the individual, for society, for the victims, for anybody, if a person continues to stay in,” Bevin said, “then that’s when somebody should be considered for a commutation or a pardon.”
Melinda Mills, like many other Kentuckians, aren’t buying the former Governor’s explanation. She suspects foul play between the Governor and Baker’s family.
Baker’s family held a fund raising event on July 26, 2018 in Corbin. There they were able to raise over $21,000 for Governor Bevin’s campaign.
“The fact that the person who got out, his family hosted a fund raiser not just for a campaign, but to give money personally to the Governor, to retire the Governor’s campaign debt is appalling,” said McGarvey. “The balance in your bank account cannot determine your access to justice in the Commonwealth of Kentucky."
Charlene Mills said she feels like Bevin was politically and financially motivated and wonders if he even reviewed the case at all.
“Due to inappropriate action we are now forced to move forward without justice, without closure. This is a mockery to my family, Donald Mills, my children and the American justice system,” Charlene Mills wrote.
She hopes Bevin is held accountable, adding she thinks he should have been the one that had to inform the victims' families of the pardon. Charlene Mills said she also learned via social media.
Although Commonwealth Attorney for Whitley and McCreary counties Ronnie Bowling didn’t prosecute Baker he does remember when Baker was in court.
“I remember watching some of the trial,” Bowling said. The evidence was overwhelming that he was guilty. The state police and the prosecution did an excellent job in that case. For the governor to pardon him I think is gubernatorial treason.”
Bowling said the ties to the Bevin campaign and the Baker family are obvious.
“The most egregious thing is that it’s undisputed that Baker was the shooter, yet he walks and the defendants that elected to tell the truth and be honest before the jury and take their sentences on the chin are still serving their sentences,” he said.
Bowling said his heart breaks for the Mills family.
“Because basically it sends a message that money governs justice and that’s horrible and it diminishes everything we try to do in the courthouse and the judicial system,” Bowling said.
A large majority of people on the docket have made bad decisions or are impacted by drug addiction but the other one percent are meant for long term prison and Bevin let out hundreds of the one percent, said Bowling, who called it inexcusable.
Bowling calls the mass selection of pardons a betrayal to the Commonwealth and admitted an investigation would be warranted.
McGarvey quoted former Kentucky Governor Paul Patton, as Patton was leaving office in 2003. Patton commuted the sentence of a man on death row and commuted two others, but issued no pardons.
Patton said at the time that he looked at over 200 pardons that he thought were worthy.
“If I had made 200 pardons that would be criticized. And then, if three of them happened to make a contribution to our campaign, or somebody related to them made a contribution to our campaign, then those would have been viewed as political paybacks,” Patton told the Courier Journal in 2003.
“I don’t see how based on what we have in front of us, there is any other assumption to draw than that two people are sitting in jail, because they didn’t have personal favors with the Governor. There is one person who is out, who did. Now, is that saying that there was anything explicit or agreed to, we don’t know, but that’s why we’re asking to take the politics out of this,” McGarvey said.
Representative Harris called some of the pardons issued by Bevin egregious, and that some have the appearance of impropriety. Harris also acknowledged that the Governor has a broad and unfettered right to issue pardons per the Kentucky Constitution.
“But what the Governor does not have the ability to do is to take something in return or to get something in exchange for granting those pardons. That’s what Senator McGarvey and I feel need to be investigated,” Harris said, later adding, “There’s no question that several of these pardons that were granted, were granted to wealthy people, from wealthy families around the Commonwealth, and that’s something that specifically needs to be looked into. We want to make sure there’s not this pay for play going on with Governor pardons.”
McGavin said that he spoke with Attorney General-elect Cameron Thursday night and gave him a heads up about the letter being drafted.
“He appreciated the heads up,” said McGavin on Cameron. “He is in transition mode right now, but I can tell you that I believe that the Attorney General Elect views this as something serious to be taken up.”
The two say they believe the beginning stages of an investigation will be underway soon, as Cameron is scheduled to take office on Thursday, Dec. 19.
"The pardon power was one of the most hotly contested powers during Kentucky’s Constitutional Convention,” Cameron said in a statement to the Times-Tribune. “Ultimately, our framers decided to give the Governor the sole power to pardon a person convicted of any crime, save impeachment, and the provision has remained unchanged for almost 130 years. Kentucky’s prosecutors do an outstanding job of bringing to justice those individuals who have committed a crime, and I stand by these prosecutors. I also respect the decisions of juries who convict wrongdoers. That is why I believe the pardon power should be used sparingly and only after great deliberation with due regard to public safety.”
Harris says he doesn’t believe that this is a partisan issue. He said he has spoken with several republican officials around the state who were equally as outraged as he was.
“Particularly Commonwealth Attorneys around the state,” he said. “Who are recognizing that this is setting aside our system of justice in the Commonwealth in some very egregious ways.”
Bevin has pardoned four murder cases in Knox and Laurel counties in the past two weeks.
Jackie Steele, Commonwealth's Attorney for Laurel and Knox counties, found out about three of those late Wednesday night.
"This flurry of pardons that was done by ex governor Bevin was just a slap in the face to every victim across the state," he told the Times-Tribune Thursday morning. "He's done it throughout the state. He's released violent offenders and sex offenders into the community's that we're going to live in."
Steele said he couldn't justify half of what Bevin has done.
"It's been a rough few days," added Steele.
Angela Turner contributed to this story.
