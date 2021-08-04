A long time city leader was honored during Monday's meeting of the London City Council.
City Attorney Larry Bryson read a proclamation from a plaque presented to Judy Yandell, widow of Bruce Yandell, declaring his continued service to city organizations. Yandell passed away earlier this year, unexpectedly, while still serving as chair of the city's Planning and Zoning board. He had served on London City Council, London Board of Zoning Adjustments and founding board member of the World Chicken Festival, to name a few.
Bryson said he had served with Yandell on most city boards and considered him a friend. That was seconded by Mayor Troy Rudder.
"He was a close friend, a mentor, a sounding board," Rudder said. "He'd come to the office, we'd talk, he'd tell me what he thought, and go on. But we both love our city."
Judy Yandell accepted the plaque in her husband's honor, reiterating his dedication to his duties.
"There were times I'd plan a vacation but he couldn't go because he had a meeting. Sometimes those meetings didn't last very long. He would sometimes drive two hours for a 10-minute meeting."
After that recognition of Yandell, council members addressed several issues, including an executive session to discuss litigation. Action taken from that session was to allow the city attorney to pursue legal action against the person(s) discussed during the closed session. No other details were released.
In the open session, council members heard from Sandy Slusher, who said the property bordering hers was overrun with kudzu and she asked for the city's help in getting it cleaned up. Slusher resides behind E.C. Porter's IGA store and said she has had numerous discussions with the adjoining property owner over the year, but had done the majority of cleanup herself. Slusher said she had filed a complaint with City Inspector Doug Gilbert but the property owner had agreed to clean up the area. That promise was never kept, Slusher said.
"In September I brought in heavy equipment to clean it up, and paid just over $2,000," she said. "I gave my information to Britt (Thompson, property owner). I've used spray and chemicals, Harold Benge (Benge Farm Supply) has sprayed and used chemicals. It will eventually get on my property and London doesn't need kudzu."
City Inspector Doug Gilbert affirmed that failure to maintain that property is a violation of the city ordinance when asked by Rudder and that he was of the impression that Thompson was the one cleaning up the property. He then apologized to the council for the misunderstanding, telling council members that he had given Thompson seven days to clean the area. If that measure is not taken, the issue will then go before the city's newly established Code Enforcement board.
Bids for a badly needed sweeper truck were also on Monday's agenda. City Streets and Sanitation director Steve Edge told council members that two bids had been received and recommended the city spend an additional $6,000 for a Timco model that met the needs of the city more efficiently than the lowest bid. Edge explained that the lowest bid was for a Swartz truck but that the city had had problems from a similar model. Edge explained that he and city maintenance employees had "demoed" the Swartz model and found that it did not have certain features that are necessary to maintain the city. Edge added that crews had problems with the fly wheel and other parts on the Swartz model. Judd Weaver asked if the additional money for the Timco model would be cost-effective with less repairs, to which Edge confirmed.
"The Timco model has more options and has the pickup ability for bigger items. Before we've had to have two men go along and push things over to be picked up," Edge said. "And the Timco has a lever that's easier to operate."
Council members also approved a change to Ordinance 2021-08 regarding incentive pay for city employees to undergo training. That ordinance was amended to include the mayor, council members, city clerk, safety officer and the city fire chief and police chief.
A street that was blocked off and re-routed was also discussed during Monday's meeting. That street, known as Melcon Lane, was re-routed with the construction of the connector road known as Tom Jensen Highway that runs from West KY 80 to 16th Street (Parker Road) parallel with Interstate 75 in front of Heritage Hills. Melcon Lane runs between White Castle/KFC and Gondolier restaurant to Red Roof Inn. The road formerly hosted parking lots for two hotels in the area as well as some residential property. Bryson explained that the road now dead ends but is still owned by Malcon LLC. Although the city still maintains that road, the Tom Jensen Highway re-routed Melcon Lane with part of the Jensen roadway being maintained as a state road. He added that property owners now wished to develop the vacant areas and had requested the city to include that in its road maintenance.
Another issue addressed to council members is the SOAR Summit set for October 13 and 14 at the Corbin Arena. Present for the meeting was Tal Jones, one of the SOAR administrators who told council members that London and Laurel County, as well as Somerset and Pulaski County had worked well with the SOAR program and had benefitted from its programs. SOAR is Supporting Our Appalachian Region and works with counties in southeastern Kentucky "east of (Interstate) 75 and south of (Interstate) 64." Jones encouraged council members to participate in the summit, with Mayor Rudder telling council members that the city would pay for their inclusion in the two-day event.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.