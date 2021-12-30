Lay receives Trial Judge of Year award

Even though COVID has caused significant disruptions in court operations in Kentucky over the last several months, it has nonetheless been a very busy year for Circuit Judge Greg Lay of London.
In September 2021 Judge Lay received the Trial Judge of the Year award from the Kentucky Justice Association (KJA).
"Judge Lay is viewed as an impartial and by-the-book judge. Among those who have appeared before him in court, he is highly respected," the KJA press release said.
Judge Lay represents the 1st Division in the 27th Judicial Circuit, which presides over Knox and Laurel Counties.
Criteria for the recipient of this award is a member of the bench who demonstrates a high standard of ethical conduct, fairness in all court proceedings and a consistent understanding for the art of trial practice and the right to trial by jury.”
“Receiving this award from the Kentucky Justice Association is the highlight of my legal career,” Lay said. “It is special to me because this recognition comes from trial attorneys who practice and try jury trial cases in my court.”
Lay was also appointed by Chief Justice John D. Minton, Jr., as the Chief Regional Circuit Judge for the Cumberland Region in March of 2021. The Cumberland Region consists of 22 counties ranging from Monroe County to the west and Harlan County to the east. As Chief Regional Circuit Judge, Lay is responsible for assigning judges to cases that have no presiding judge due to recusals, illnesses or emergencies. Judge Lay is charged with the authority, if necessary, to conduct a docket call of any circuit in the region to dismiss cases that are causing delay or docket congestion due to inactivity or lack of prosecution.
“I am honored that the Chief Justice has trusted me with this responsibility,” Lay said. “Having the Chief Regional Circuit Judgeship back here will benefit our local circuit, Knox and Laurel counties.” The position came open upon the retirement of Judge Jeffrey T. Burdette of Mount Vernon in early 2021. Lay had served as Vice-Chief Regional Circuit Judge since 2011.
Lay says that one of the court programs he is excited to implement when COVID eases is the Case Triage Pilot Project that was authorized by Chief Justice Minton in January 2020. The pilot project was established in the 27th Judicial Circuit (Knox and Laurel counties) and the 54th Judicial Circuit (Boone and Gallatin counties). Chief Justice Minton appointed Lay to serve as co-chair of Case Triage Pilot Project Advisory Committee, along with Judge James R. Schrand of Boone County. The Advisory Committee will establish best practices for the pilot project.
“Even before COVID, statistics were showing that civil cases were taking too long to resolve,” Lay noted. “This is causing litigants to become frustrated with the costs of litigation, and the length of time it takes to conclude civil cases.”
Lay says that the pilot project will develop rules whereby the judge will become involved with cases earlier, so that scheduling orders can be put in place early on in the litigation. “This will result in a more efficient and streamlined pathway for resolution of civil cases,” Lay said.
Lay was elected by his fellow judges in 2021 to serve as an executive committee member of the Circuit Judge’s Association representing the 3rd District (27 counties). Judge Lay was also appointed by Chief Justice Minton in 2013 to serve on the e-Courts Project Committee. This Committee has implemented electronic filing of court matters throughout the state. Judge Lay has served as circuit judge since being appointed by the Governor and then being elected to the position in 2004.
