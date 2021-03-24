Renovations to the Laurel County Day Treatment Center offer a blend of old and new, with safety features in place.
The design of the new structure was introduced to board members during Monday night's meeting with explanations of the new features to ensure student safety.
A representative from Sherman Carter Barnhardt architect firm displayed drawings of the proposed renovations that mixes the old block of the existing building with red brick - similar to that of London Elementary School's renovations several years ago.
For many, the announcement that the old gym - built by the WPA groups in the 1930s - will remain intact, including the original gym floor, is good news. However, the gym will have a new heat and air system, lighting and other features to enhance its usability for students. The locker rooms in the basement and upstairs will be redesigned for use as mechanical rooms since neither has an immediate need for usage.
The new building will offer a lobby with a locked entrance and waiting area, a large kitchen and cafeteria area, four resource rooms, new classrooms, a media center and an administrative area. Parking and a circular drive around the building will also add to the new facility, with the circular drive also serving as a walking track.
Board members also heard about bills passed by this session that will impact school districts. Board attorney Larry Bryson explained Senate Bill 128, which could allow students to retake certain classes. That spurred a discussion on the balance of students who actually failed a class or those just wishing to repeat a course to receive a higher grade. Also mentioned was the issue of athletes who repeat classes or are held back to extend their eligibility to participate in sports. But other legislation would complicate that aspect, as it has now been passed into law that students who reach age 19 before Aug. 1 of that school year would be exempt from participating in sports.
House Bill 563 pertains to non-resident agreements with other school districts although Bryson said the current bill only affects larger counties such as Fayette and Jefferson. That bill provides tax credits for families who enroll their children in private schools since they pay tuition. It also would result in loss of money to public school districts whose allotment is $4,000 per child each year based on the ADA (Average Daily Attendance). Bryson said funding, however, would affect counties whose population exceeded 90,000 - which excludes Laurel County at this time.
Another bill is House Bill 208 which allows school districts to apply for more than the standard 10 days of NTI (Non-Traditional Instruction). Bennett said that bill was not designed for the pandemic era for which school districts have undergone with the pandemic that ended in-person classes last March.
Board member Philip Bundy questioned the graduation this year, with Bennett replying that school administrators are looking at that as well as prom for this year.
"We will try to have some type of live graduation with students having two persons in attendance," he said. "We're looking at having three feet of space, with graduates on the floor, pushing in the bottom bleachers and having guests in the upstairs level.
School officials are also looking at the upcoming school year calendar, with Bennett reporting that classes will begin on Aug. 11, 2021 and ending on May 16, 2022 - barring no further restrictions.
"That's if we don't miss any school," Bennett said. "We have built three professional learning days into that schedule, with Fall Break being October 14 and 15 and Christmas Break from Dec. 20 to Dec. 31.
The South Laurel High School artificial turf project was also awarded during Monday's meeting, with Ohio awarded the bid.
"We received four bids with Ohio being the lowest at $842,000. The manufacturer for that is Field Turf USA and should begin in early April," Bennett said.
Finance Officer Adam Hooker added that the turf at North Laurel High has received many compliments and that it is the model for the South Laurel project.
"If they can't match it to North's, then we will go with someone else," he said, after board members asked whether the satisfaction with the company completing the NLHS project would be better than a new company.
"Everyone I've talked to has been very pleased with their work," he explained.
Board members also approved:
• Re-creation of assistant principal at London Elementary, assistant principal at North Laurel Middle School, College and Career navigator at SLHS and Special Needs assistant at Wyan-Pine Grove Elementary.
• Create a Family Resource secretary at Wyan-Pine Grove Elementary.
• Sponsor the Summer Feeding Program,
• South Laurel Middle School to apply for 2021 ASPIRE Summer Congressional Academy and ASPIRE 2021 Washington Institute for Leadership through Learning (WILL),
• FRYSC AmeriCorps applications for Hunter Hills Family Resource Center and Bush/Sublimity Family Resource Centers for the 2021-2022 school year,
• Non-resident student agreements between Laurel County and East Bernstadt Independent school districts, and
• Laurel County Commercial Driver's License Examiners contract with Danville Independent Schools
