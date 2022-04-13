LC Board of Education gets renovation updates; NLMS cheer team honored by school district officials

Renovations and construction on the Laurel County Day Treatment Center are making quick progress as David Jackson with architects Hacker Brothers presented updates to board members and officials with the Laurel County School District during Monday's bi-monthly meeting.
Jackson showed slides of progress of the facility that will feature new administrative offices, cafeteria, media center, classrooms and bathrooms. The construction is expected to be completed before the beginning of the 2022-2023 school year. The renovations will connect the new portion of the building to the gymnasium.
The roof will be composed of concrete planks, which are similar to those used for the Center for Innovation and London Elementary.
Board members also recognized the North Laurel Middle School cheer team for taking the state championship for KAPOS (Kentucky Association of Pep Organization Sponsors) this year. The team has a tradition of excellence, said Laurel County School Superintendent Dr. Doug Bennett, and this year has been no exception.
The team took the 13th Region championship and won the state level for Large Junior High team. Coach Christy Jones was also named as Coach of the Year.
In a brief meeting, board members also approved:
• London Elementary Family Resource Center's intent to apply for the Commonwealth Center for Father and Families Grant;
• Agreement with North Laurel High School and Theatre World Backdrops;
• Recreate a secretary/bookkeeper position at Hazel Green Elementary.
The Laurel County Board of Education meets the second and fourth Mondays of each month in the Administrative Building's meeting room. Board members are Ed Jones, chair; Phillip Bundy, John Begley, Joe Karr and Jeff Lewis.
