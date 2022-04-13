LC Board of Education gets renovation updates; NLMS cheer team honored by school district officials

London, KY (40741)

Today

Showers and thunderstorms likely. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 49F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Showers and thunderstorms likely. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 49F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%.