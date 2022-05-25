LC BOE approves new positions, honors senior with perfect attendance

An $8 million budget and several new positions in the Laurel County School District were approved during Monday's bi-monthly meeting of the Laurel County School Board.
The tentative 2022-2023 school budget was discussed, with Superintendent Dr. Doug Bennett stating the budget was affected by several changes, primarily in new property and pay raises for staff. Add in some reserve money for the operation of Center for Innovation and the Laurel school district far exceeds the state's required contingency rate of 2%, listing a 9.65% contingency for the upcoming academic year.
Bennett said an increase in SEEK funds was one increase in the upcoming budget, while another was due to some employee vacancies that had not been filled.
But new positions and others were re-created in a unanimous vote by board members. Those include creating a Secretary II position for 210 days for the school district and G. C. Garland Building, four LBD teachers for the district and one MSD teacher for the district. Positions re-created were an LBD teacher for the district, one MSD teacher for the district, a Family Resource Center secretary at London Elementary, one Exceptional Children's Preschool Coordinator for the district, one Home Hospital Instructor for the district, two MSD teachers for the district, a principal's position at Johnson Elementary, an athletic director position at South Laurel High School, and a Family Resource Secretary for Keavy/Cold Hill.
In another action, the creation of volunteer assistant coaches was approved, with the stipulation that those positions must be filled by current full-time employees of the school district.
Insurance premiums with the Houchens Group and Roberts Insurance were also approved.
"This is the third year with them so we don't need to do an RFP," Bennett told board members. "But we will have to do one next year."
Also recognized during Monday's meeting was Sarah Bailey, a senior at South Laurel High School who has had perfect attendance from kindergarten through 12th grade. Bailey was presented with a plaque for her achievement.
Board members also asked about the commencement service, which is set for Saturday, May 28 at the Corbin Arena. South Laurel will have their graduation ceremony at 10 a.m., with North Laurel's at 2 p.m. Historically, the two schools hold their graduation exercises at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m., but due to the heavy traffic flow from last year's program, the second commencement was set back an hour to accommodate the incoming and outgoing traffic.
"Last year there were some people who hung around to get pictures made, and it caused some delay in traffic, so we set it back an hour in the afternoon," Bennett said to board members.
