LC Historical Society seeking members, volunteers

The Bicentennial of Laurel County will be celebrated in 2025, but the documentation and artifacts of its rich history may soon be lost.
The massive collections available at the Laurel County Historical Society often lay forsaken as the group of volunteers to operate the facility slowly dwindles and the preservation of the county's history may lay at waste.
Currently the Laurel County Historical Society is only open on Wednesdays from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. That limited availability is due to the lack of volunteers to help man the facility.
That dilemma was brought to private citizens last week, in a brainstorming effort to recruit volunteers to help preserve the Historical Society's background as well as its future. Special guests for that meeting were Mike White and Danny Finley, President and 1st Vice President, respectively, of the Clay County Historical Society, who brought new ideas to the group on how to bolster membership as well as a thriving volunteer base.
The massive collections of photos, newspapers and displays available in the facility are dependent upon the care provided by volunteers interested in maintaining the history of the community. A museum displays artifacts depicting the early days of the county, laying the groundwork for the community that we enjoy today. But its continuation revolves around those who can give their time to help make the collection grow and continue into the future.
The Laurel County Historical Society is located in the old Laurel County Health Department building, behind the Laurel County Sheriff's Office, at 310 West 3rd Street. Jan Sparkman serves as Acting President and Renee Beets as Acting Secretary.
Membership to the Laurel County Historical Society is $15 per year. Anyone interested in becoming a member or volunteering can call (606) 864-0607 or visit their website at www.historicalsociety.org.
