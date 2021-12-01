It has been a successful year for the South Laurel High School girls soccer team, and their accomplishments were recognized before the Laurel County Board of Education on Monday night. Superintendent Dr. Doug Bennett said the team had made accomplishments this year that made school history.
The team won the 49th District championship and the 13th Region championship as well as advancing to the KHSAA (Kentucky High School Athletic Association) Elite Eight.
“This is the first time since 2014 that the team has won both the district and region titles,” Bennett said. “This is only the third time in school history that the team has gone to the Elite Eight. We’d like to recognize them for their achievement.”
After presenting each team member with a certificate of achievement, the bi-monthly meeting of school board members continued with a discussion of personnel leave without pay. Board members denied that request.
“If they’re not working, they’re not here, so there’s no need for leave without pay,” Bennett said.
Board members did approve the initial plans for an expansion to the South Laurel High School cafeteria and Media Center. Bennett explained that an expansion was also planned for North Laurel High School's cafeteria and Media Center, but that the South Laurel project would be more detailed due to the layout of the school.
At SLHS, the cafeteria is located in the center of the department blocks, so expansion would involve closing in an outdoor area and building a vestibule. Bennett said the construction on the South Laurel project would begin in the summer and would add 6,000 square feet to the school.
The board also approved the Local Planning Committee Finding to add a multi-purpose facility to the district.
“There’s unlimited possibilities for that facility – we could host basketball, archery, band, indoor soccer,” Bennett said. “We could even have weight rooms at one end.”
“And graduation,” added School Board Attorney Larry Bryson, with Bennett agreeing.
“We could host things here instead of sending our students to other places,” he said.
That facility would cost between $20 to $25 million, Bennett added, with Finance Officer Adam Hooker telling board members that the funding would come from the school district’s bonds rather than taking money from the other budget.
Board members also heard from the Gear Up program coordinators, who outlined some of the activities that have been conducted through that program. Activities at SLHS included an open house for incoming freshman, 9-11 video projects, STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math) projects, visits to college campuses, Junior Achievement virtual career fair and Gear Up Family Engagement week. Tutoring and STEM career highlights are ongoing projects for the school.
The North Laurel High School Gear Up program has included visits to Eastern Kentucky University and Union College, with plans for 9th and 10th grade students to visit the University of Kentucky in the spring. Summer programs could offer students visits to Western Kentucky University and the University of Louisville. The NLHS program offered two family events each semester. The fall activity offered Hooked on Science while the spring session will focus on Robotics event and Joplin Rice KHEAA presentation.
Another portion of the Gear Up programs at both schools are financial literacy, in which students learn to write checks, balance a checkbook and money management. Tutoring in math and English is an ongoing program for students, as are ACT prep classes.
Board members also approved:
• Office supplies bid from Cumberland Valley Office Supplies;
• Cancellation of regular board meeting set for Dec. 27;
• Re-creation of Parent/Family Educator at NLHS, two school nurses for the district, and one LBD teacher at NLHS.
