LC School Board honors SLHS cheerleaders

Photo by Nita Johnson

The South Laurel High School cheerleaders were recognized before the Laurel County School Board on Monday evening. The team was named the Region Medium Varsity Champions, Top 10 in the state, and District In-Game Champions.

Team members are: Emily Miniard, Sarah Bailey, Sheridan Nash, Victoria Brashear, Cadence Brock, Jaiden Bingham, Mallory Judd, Olivia Eggers, Kierstin Evans, Caroline Shrader, Alyssa Middleton, Emma Jackson, Madelyn Huffman, Isabelle Williams, Emma Flynn, Allison Flynn, Allison Wagers, Elaina Emge, Meredith Smiddy, and Kiley Stigall.