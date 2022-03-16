LC School Board honors SLHS cheerleaders

Laurel County students will get an extra day off this week - if the North Laurel High boys basketball team advances to the second round of the KHSAA tournament on Friday.
Board members of the Laurel County School District voted to dismiss school on Friday, March 18, if the NLHS boys basketball team wins their first game of the state high school basketball tournament, which is set for 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday, March 16. NLHS will take on Pikeville in that matchup - the last of four single-elimination games for that day.
The winners of each of those games will advance to the second round of the state tournament (Elite 8) on Friday, March 18. The North Laurel team is the sole county school to advance to the state tournament this year - South Laurel High girls' team made a strong bid, but lost in the final regional playoff to Corbin. Corbin then lost in their first game of the girls state championship.
The South Laurel High girls cheerleading team was recognized for their achievements this year. The team was named the Regional Medium Varsity champions, ranked Top 10 in the state and were the District In-Game Champions.
Students will have an additional chance of summer employment, as board members approved creating up to 10 student worker positions for the summer. Students at Hunter Hills, Sublimity and Wyan-Pine Grove will also have enhanced activities with the approval of applications for the Family Resource/Youth Service Center grants for the upcoming school year.
Board members also voted to re-create a Special Needs Assistant position at Sublimity Elementary.
The renovation and expansion of the Laurel County Day Treatment Center, which is housed in the former Bush School on KY 80, is well on schedule, reported architects for the school district. Superintendent Dr. Doug Bennett said the first phase is expected for completion by August 2022. The second phase of construction is planned to finish by January 2023. That construction/renovation involves upgrading the existing gym, new LED lights throughout the facility, new restroom bank, new cafeteria, four new classrooms, 4 resource rooms, new administration offices and a new media center.
During Monday's bi-monthly meeting, the 2022-2023 school schedule was approved. Bennett said there were few changes to the schedule from the 2021-2022 year. Each school is required to have 274 instructional minutes and a total of 174 instructional days per academic year.
