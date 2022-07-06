London and Laurel County have a wealth of attractions and designations.
But if one phrase could capture the spirit of the community to draw tourists to the area, what would it be?
That was a question posed to city and county tourism officials as well as several other city and county dignitaries during a session with Chandler Thinks, a company that works with municipalities to identify themselves in the tourism world.
London has several designations already — home of the World Chicken Festival and named as Bicycling Capital of Kentucky, a Tree City, a Garden City and a Trail Town. It is also known as the path of frontiersman Daniel Boone as he traveled through the wilderness to establish Fort Boonesboro in the late 1700s. The Sheltowee Trace and trails in the Levi Jackson Park are marked as part of Boone's route from North Carolina to Kentucky. London is also part of the National Bike Route 21.
London and Laurel County is also known as the Honeybun Capital due to the large amount of honeybuns produced at the Flowers Bakery plant on East 4th Street.
So what would be a designation that would set London as a destination point for tourists?
That was the question asked by Steven Chandler, founder of Chandler Thinks, and coordinator of a meeting to discuss branding the area in the tourism world.
Those in attendance offered various answers: Outdoor Adventure, A Family Adventure, Bulls Eye of Kentucky and highlighted points of entertainment, special events, hunting and fishing opportunities with Laurel Lake and Wood Creek Lake, cycling, hiking and rafting, water sports, and its accessibility from all directions with the intersection of KY 80, U.S. 25, and Interstate 75.
Another aspect of the London-Laurel community is the hospitality and welcoming attitude of its residents - adding to the qualities that would make tourists want to stop and stay in the area.
But Chandler said that branding is more than just a logo or a slogan.
"Branding is the five senses," he said. "For instance, someone mentioned this is the honeybun capital so the smell of honeybuns would be appealing."
With two lakes that are popular for boating and fishing, Chandler said the scenery in the area could be involved in drawing tourists. Some of the highlights of that include the two lakes, Levi Jackson Park, the Daniel Boone National Forest and other areas where history and adventure connect.
The session with Chandler is one of several that will take place as the community works toward defining its finest qualities and choosing how to market the area in a more effective manner.
"This is not the end of the sessions," Chandler said. "We've covered a lot of ground today but everyone go home and think about how you would want to present your community."
