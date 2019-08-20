Bringing business leaders together to demonstrate how your own uniqueness can be successful was the topic for last week's Leadership Collective, hosted by Somerset Community College's Laurel campus. Guest speakers for the event were Jon Carloftis and Billy Hicks.
Carloftis, who operates Jon Carloftis Fine Gardens, told how an intended six month stint in New York became a 25-year career that took him to heights that he never dreamed would occur. That began when he simply printed up business cards and gave them to the doormen in some of the city's most elite neighborhoods. His use of space and plants to create a comfortable area to accent the desire of his client zoomed him into success and he has designed rooftop gardens and garden settings for some of the wealthiest people in the United States.
It was through hard work that Carloftis achieved his success and returned to his home state after purchasing a 1851 residence that he restored and designed. He gave those attending last week's session some tips for success.
"Stand out and build relationships with locally owned family businesses," he said. "Be good at what you do and always put the customer first."
His keynote statement, however, was to encourage others to build their own success.
"Let creativity take you where you want to go," he said.
On that same note, Coach Billy Hicks also encouraged the crowd to take the initiative for success. Hicks had over 1,000 career wins and took the Corbin High School boys basketball team to the state title. He has coached for different schools throughout Kentucky and is recognized as one of the state's outstanding coaches.
His tips for success included a knowledge of what it is most important and using compassion to reach those goals.
"Believe in what you're doing," he said. "You can get the discipline part down but there's no one set rule. Don't give up! Create a winning environment."
Of all the games he coached during his career, however, Hicks had a quick answer to a question about whether one particular game would stand out in his mind.
"Beating Clay County," he said, as the crowd laughed. "They beat us and beat us over and over. But then we finally beat them."
He said coaching taught him a lot about people and encouraging his players to do their best.
"If you want to get better today, try compassion," Hicks said. "Compassion will make you a better person and make a better world."
