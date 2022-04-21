FRANKFORT, Ky. — Leadership Kentucky is proud to announce the members of the ELEVATE Kentucky Class of 2022. ELEVATE Kentucky began in 2017 and provides young professionals with an in-depth personal and professional development program that cultivates a better understanding of challenges facing our Commonwealth.
The class will visit Owensboro, Somerset, Frankfort, Northern Kentucky, and Georgetown during its three sessions. Participants will hear from a variety of Kentucky leaders, learn about issues and opportunities facing our state, and gain insights about personal leadership abilities. Class members will also engage in panel discussions, participate in experiential learning opportunities and receive both regional and statewide perspectives.
“ELEVATE Kentucky is not your average leadership development program with self-assessments and motivational platitudes in a conference room. As an in-depth and hands-on program coupled with outstanding speakers, content, and classmates challenged me to broaden my regional and statewide perspective and grow as a leader,” said Will Weber, ELEVATE Class of 2021. “Our class time together gave me a deeper understanding of how leaders in education, business, agriculture, non-profit and government are not only collaborating to solve complex issues in Kentucky but are on the forefront of innovation for our country.”
ELEVATE Kentucky prides itself on the value it provides to individuals and companies across the commonwealth by increasing skills, knowledge, perspective, and helping participants develop a new statewide professional network.
This year’s class includes 21 participants from across the state representing a variety of public and private sectors:
Keifer Adkins— Somerset, KY— Flashback Theater Co.
Waqas Ahmed— Lexington, KY— Kentucky Horse Racing Commission
Hailey Anderson— Murray, KY— Murray-Calloway County Chamber of Commerce
Joy Andrade— Frankfort, KY— Kentucky Department for Public Health
Jordan Baize— Owensboro, KY—Owensboro Area Shelter, Information & Services
Ashley Bitters— Louisville, KY— RunSwitch Public Relations
Zak Bray— London, KY— Prosper Appalachia
Seth Church— Lexington, KY— Dinsmore & Shohl LLP
Natalie Cooper— Lexington, KY— CHI Saint Joseph Health
Alexi De La Cruz— Louisville, K — KFC Corporation
Amanda Dempsey— Ft. Wright, KY— Kenton County Schools
Chase Denson— Paducah, KY— US Bank
David Deyer— Louisville, KY, The Perfection Group
Lexy G. Holland— Lexington, KY— Wyatt, Tarrant & Combs, LLP
Ben Kadric— Bowling Green, KY— Truist Bank
Hearie Lee II— Richmond, KY— Eastern Kentucky University
Ryan Mabry— Hopkinsville, KY— Planters Bank
Justin Magaw— Louisville, KY— Kentucky Science Center
Harper Michael— Frankfort, KY— Kentucky Chamber of Commerce Foundation
Ali Pittman— Dunnville, KY— Tarter Farm and Ranch Equipment
Victoria Watson— Lexington, KY— Edward Jones
